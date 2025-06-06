Chicago Blackhawks choose not to retain several players

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few big decisions to make in the next month about additions to the roster. Who the Blackhawks select with the No. 3 pick will be determined by whether new head coach Jeff Blashill sees Connor Bedard as a centre or wing.

Then there’s free agency. General manager Kyle Davidson needs to find value acquisitions via free agency or in the trade market with a young player on contract.

Amid Chicago’s roster planning, the team decided to part ways with several players.

The Chicago Blackhawks are not likely to sign Victor Soderstrom

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks are unlikely to sign Victor Söderström.

“The Blackhawks aren’t expected to sign defenseman Victor Söderström, whose rights they acquired from the Utah Mammoth at the trade deadline in March,” Powers wrote. The Blackhawks were unsure whether they’d be able to sign Söderström, but they thought it was worth exploring as part of the multi-player trade.”

2021 sixth-round pick Ilya Safonov re-signed with the Ak Bars in the KHL on a one-year deal. Per Powers, Chicago did not offer Safonov an entry-level contract, something the 24-year-old center wants.

Kyle Davidson gives up draft rights to several players

Per Powers, the team gave up its draft rights to several players. As expected, Dominic James will not sign a deal with the Blackhawks.

“The Blackhawks officially relinquished their draft rights to Alex Pharand (fourth round, 2023), Marcel Marcel (fifth round, 2023), Milton Oscarson (sixth round, 2023) and Victor Stjernborg (fourth round, 2021) because they weren’t signed before the deadline on June 1,” Powers wrote. “Marcel has been on an AHL contract the past two seasons and could return to the Rockford IceHogs again next season.

“It also still sounds like Dominic James (sixth round, 2022) will not sign a contract with the Blackhawks and will become an unrestricted free agent on Aug. 15.”

The situation with James is a little frustrating for the Blackhawks. Davidson offered him a “pretty (expletive) good opportunity,” but the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs standout wants to test the waters after scoring 14 goals and recording 16 assists in his final college season.

