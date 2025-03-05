The Chicago Blackhawks prospect pool has been playing unbelievable at their respective amateur spots this season and the hockey world has taken notice. Insider Scott Wheeler had Chicago’s prospect pool ranked fourth in his last set of rankings, with several players inside his top 100 overall.

Many of the bigger prospects that general manager Kyle Davidson has drafted over the past few summers are beginning to make their way toward Rockford and Chicago. Fans are eager to see the next era of Blackhawks hockey and the even got a taste of it on Monday night when new netminder Spencer Knight put on a show in the team’s 5-1 win over the Kings.

Goal scoring will be at the forefront for Chicago in free agency and the draft once again this summer. While they have great scoring and playmaking ability in the pipeline, franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard needs all the help he can get as soon as possible. Frank Nazar has been an excellent addition to the squad and he by far plays the best 200-foot game on most nights.

The hockey world has been put on watch with a Blackhawks forward prospect in the OHL. Nick Lardis has been playing out of his mind this season for the Brantford Bulldogs and it’s only a matter of time before Blackhawk fans are chanting his name at the United Center.

NHL insider boasts about Chicago Blackhawks’ Nick Lardis

Insider Frank Seravalli joined the Blackhawks Countdown Live pregame show last week and mentioned Lardis and the season that he is having in the OHL right now.

“He’s a guy that you can get excited about if you’re a Hawks fan,” Seravalli said.

"He's a guy that you get excited about if you're a Hawks fan." @frank_seravalli joined #Blackhawks Countdown Live to talk about Nick Lardis and the special year he's having in the OHL. pic.twitter.com/Mq9ZS6rEHb — Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) February 28, 2025

Based on the eye-popping numbers that Lardis has posted this season, it’s hard to not be jumping for joy if you are a Blackhawks fan. In his second season with Brantford, he has 66 goals (yes 66) and 42 assists for a grand total of 108 points in 58 games. Lardis is on pace to finish the campaign with 75 goals and 48 assists (123 points) in 68 games.

What Lardis has been able to do this year is nothing short of incredible. He has been atop of the OHL in scoring along with the potential top pick in the 2025 draft, Michael Misa. There is a real possibility that Chicago will have the chance to select Misa this June, which would be unreal to say the least.

One of the craziest stats from Lardis this season in the OHL is unheard. The 19-year-old has seven hattricks this year and had a 17 game goal stretch at one point. Lardis has 14 game-winning goals this year and already has Brantford’s all-time franchise record in points and goals in a single season.

Nick Lardis could make an impact as soon as next year

Lardis officially signed his three-year entry level contract with the Blackhawks last April. Based on his play this season, he will certainly be around the organization next year. The only question is where Lardis will reside after finishing out this season with the Bulldogs.

While it seems like a no-brainer to plug him straight into the NHL lineup right away, it’s worth noting that his young age shows that there really is no rush to have him there if the front office doesn’t think he is ready for it. Even though Bedard and company could use any type of scoring help they can get, it shouldn’t come at the cost of hurting a players’ development. The time will come where Lardis gets to show off at the United Center on a nightly basis, it’s just a matter of when rather than if.

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect receives strong comparison to NHL All-Star Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE