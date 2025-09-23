The Chicago Blackhawks begin their six-game preseason schedule tonight against their historic rivals, the Detroit Red Wings, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. CT, with coverage on CSN+ (in-market), ESPN+ (out-of-market), and WGN 720 AM/Blackhawks app for radio listeners.

This matchup marks the first opportunity for new Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill, formerly of the Red Wings, to see his team in game action. After a demanding first week of training camp, Blashill admits the players may feel the fatigue, but views this as critical preparation for the long grind of the upcoming NHL season.

“One is a team level where we want to look at systematically the areas,” Blashill explained. “We keep building our system game and then individual player stuff, both from a habits and fundamental side of stuff, and also just evaluating the guys and who’s making an impact and who’s not. Who creates opportunities, and who gives up opportunities? That’s what we’ll be looking at.”

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom will play the entire game in net, offering him a chance to set the tone for his preseason performance.

Young Forwards in the Spotlight: Colton Dach and Lukas Reichel

Two players drawing the most attention heading into camp are Colton Dach and Lukas Reichel, both of whom are eager to cement their places in the organization amid a deepening prospect pool. The duo will start on the top line alongside rising star Connor Bedard, an opportunity to prove their readiness for full-time NHL roles.

Dach has battled injuries that repeatedly interrupted his momentum. However, Blashill remains impressed by his playoff performance with Rockford last spring:

“He can potentially end up being a really good NHL player in different spots in the lineup,” Blashill said. “Where he can separate himself more than anywhere else is being a big power forward—by being physical on the forecheck, by being hard at the net front, and by adding some team toughness.”

Reichel, meanwhile, needs to recapture the spark he showed at the end of the 2022–23 season.

“You can’t give up a bunch defensively because it’s really hard to outscore your mistakes,” Blashill emphasized. “But you have to create. If you’re on a top line like that, you ultimately have to create. It’ll be interesting to see how the line goes, and it’s a good first game to evaluate.”

Key Defensive Pairings and Players to Watch

On the blue line, the chemistry between Wyatt Kaiser and Artyom Levshunov continues to impress. The pair spent much of last season together in Rockford and are projected as a likely opening-night duo. They’ll receive significant minutes tonight, with Kaiser expected on the top penalty-kill unit and Levshunov quarterbacking a power play.

Another player to watch is Kevin Korchinski, entering his third professional season. While aiming to earn a full-time NHL spot, Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson stressed that a return to Rockford remains an option for his continued development.

“He’s got an opportunity to make this team, but he’s still very young,” Davidson explained. “If he shows he’s ready for the NHL, then he’ll be here. If there are some things we feel he needs to work on and continue to grow, then Rockford’s available to us. It’s not a step back.”

Projected Chicago Blackhawks Lineup

Forwards

Colton Dach – Connor Bedard – Lukas Reichel

Oliver Moore – Frank Nazar – Aidan Thompson

Joey Anderson – Ryan Greene – Sam Lafferty

Marek Vanacker – Dominic Toninato – Jack Pridham

Defensemen

Wyatt Kaiser – Artyom Levshunov

Ethan Del Mastro – Sam Rinzel

Kevin Korchinski – Louis Crevier

Goaltenders

Arvid Soderblom (starter)

Drew Commesso

The Detroit Red Wings have not announced specific lines, but will ice a youthful roster for their first of eight preseason games.

With promising young talent and new coaching direction, tonight’s preseason opener will give the Chicago Blackhawks a crucial first look at their potential for the 2025–26 NHL season.

