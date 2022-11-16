One of the Chicago Blackhawks first-round picks was involved in a trade, Wednesday, and the move does not affect his NHL rights.

The Seattle Thunderbirds have added a seventh NHL prospect to their roster, acquiring Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nolan Allan, Wednesday, in a blockbuster deal with the Prince Albert Raiders.



Allan, 19, who hails from Davidson, Sask., departs the Raiders having skated in 162 WHL regular season contests.

The outgoing Prince Albert captain, and former third-overall WHL Draft pick, had recorded 11 points (4G-7A) in 16 appearances with the Raiders this season.

He was selected by Blackhawks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and in Seattle joins fellow Chicago first-round pick Kevin Korchinski on the Thunderbirds blueline.



The Blackhawks will now be able to keep an eye on two of their blue line prospects in one spot. In addition, the franchise might be able to see how they play together. Both players have already signed their entry-level contracts with Chicago (which, retain their rights).

