With just over 24 hours until the NHL trade deadline, the Chicago Blackhawks front office has an extremely tough decision on their hands. Ryan Donato has been a staple in the lineup this season and has put up a career year with his contract up at the end of the campaign. He has 23 goals and 23 assists in 60 games this season, both of which are his career highs in a single year.

Chicago is in no position to compete for a wild card spot this season with six weeks left to go. If anything, they are only worrying about their draft position for what should be another exciting class this summer. Because of this, any veteran player of value (like Donato) needs to be under full consideration for a trade.

If the Blackhawks were on the fence about dealing Donato at any point this week, a trade made on Wednesday between Seattle and Tampa Bay could sway their decision.

Ryan Donato could bring the Chicago Blackhawks a haul

The Lightning brought back an old friend and added another huge piece for their playoff run on Wednesday in a deal with the Kraken. They acquired Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand along with a 2026 Conditional 5th round pick. Seattle’s return was shocking, as they netted two first round picks (2026 + 2027) a 2025 third rounder via Toronto and Mikey Eyssimont.

Trade details: To #GoBolts:

Yanni Gourde

Oliver Bjorkstrand

2026 SEA 5th Round Pick To #SeaKraken:

2026 TBL 1st Round Pick

2027 TBL 1st Round Pick

2025 TOR 2nd Round Pick

Mikey Eyssimont Tampa Bay’s next first round pick is in 2028. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 5, 2025

Even though the Kraken gave up two big players in this trade, getting two first rounders is huge. The Blackhawks front office could look to take advantage of this with Donato. He has outscored Gourde and Bjorkstrand this season and it’s not even remotely close. A first rounder for Donato’s services is definitely in the cards for the Blackhawks if they choose to move on from him.

At this point, it’s all about general manager Kyle Davidson finding the right trade partner for the exact package that he is looking for. Trades across the league like this Tampa Bay one have taken some potential suitors off the table for the Blackhawks, but a team like the Senators could be interested in adding Donato to their top nine for the stretch run.

The Chicago Blackhawks could look to keep Ryan Donato

Whenever a player is having a season like Donato is, there will always be a camp that votes to keep him around even longer. The veteran is 29-years-old and his value will probably never be higher, but his impact for the team on the ice this season is something the front office might want to see more of moving forward.

Donato has been as reliable as can be this season he provides another way to put pucks in the net for a line that does not include Connor Bedard. He could be a guy that the coaching staff wants to have around the youth movement that will continue to come through over the course of the next two seasons.

One could also make the argument that if the Blackhawks love Donato so much, they can still trade him and then bring him back by overpaying him this summer. There is no doubt that Donato has been extremely important to this struggling organization over the last year and a half, but the decision to move on from him by tomorrow to benefit both parties should not be a difficult one.

