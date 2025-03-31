The Chicago Blackhawks’ active roster continues to get younger by the day, and the rest of their prospect pool is waiting in the wings for their time to shine. Top prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel signed their entry-level contracts over the weekend and made their debuts on Sunday against Utah. The former Minnesota Golden Gophers added on to the lengthy list of players that have made their NHL debuts in Chicago sweaters over the past two seasons, with more reinforcements set to join the organization down the line.

General manager Kyle Davidson has made eight first-round draft choices dating back to 2022, and six of them have now made their debuts at the NHL level. The only two prospects in that span who haven’t reached the NHL are forwards Sacha Boisvert and Marek Vanacker.

Vanacker was taken with the 27th overall pick last summer after Chicago traded into the first round to make their third selection in the first 30 picks. He has spent the past two seasons with the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL with fellow Blackhawks’ prospect, Nick Lardis. He will likely be back with Brantford for one last season next year before leaping to join Chicago full-time.

Boisvert just wrapped up his freshman season at North Dakota and is expected to stick around the collegiate game for at least another season. Where he’ll be playing is now up in the air after news broke about the 2024 18th overall pick on Monday.

Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Sacha Boisvert is in the transfer portal

Per reports, Boisvert officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. The 19-year-old finished his first season of college hockey by posting 32 points in 37 games. His 18 goals and 14 assists put scouts and the rest of the NCHC as he ran away with the conference’s Rookie of the Year award.

Boisvert’s 200-foot game is important for the Blackhawks’ future as not many forwards in their prospect pool consistently excel on both ends of the ice. Frank Nazar is the current Chicago prospect on the active roster that displays this the best, but there needs to be more than one young forward who has this style of play if the organization wants to chase after a playoff spot anytime soon.

Boisvert is leaving North Dakota due to a coaching change that sees Brad Barry leaving the program after 10 seasons in favor of Dane Jackson. They couldn’t keep Boisvert around, and he’ll be heading to his second college in two seasons this fall. Some believe he could play for either Michigan school or Boston University, which would be incredible for his development, based on the track record those schools have at getting players ready for the next level.

Good company awaits Sacha Boisvert on the Chicago Blackhawks

With Boisvert projected as a middle-six forward when his time comes to join the Blackhawks, he will be joining an exciting group of players. Nazar and Connor Bedard already look good together on the same line, and bringing Moore’s speed to the table kicks things up a notch.

The hope is for the front office to be aggressive for a star like Mitch Marner in free agency this summer to add to this young crop of goal-scorers. Having a mix of solid veterans with the youth movement is super important for the front office to get right, as it’s proven to work wonders for the teams that won Stanley Cups in Chicago throughout the 2010s.

