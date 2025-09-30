The Chicago Blackhawks continued shaping their roster ahead of the 2025–26 season by announcing on Monday that six players have been assigned to their AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. The moves feature a mix of prospects beginning their professional journeys and players with AHL experience who will look to build on their development.

Among those reassigned were forwards Nick Lardis, Aidan Thompson, and Samuel Savoie, defenseman Ashton Cumby, and goaltenders Drew Commesso and Mitchell Weeks. Each of these players brings unique skill sets and intriguing storylines as the IceHogs prepare for training camp and the start of their regular season.

Lardis and Thompson Set to Begin First Full Professional Seasons with Chicago Blackhawks

One of the most notable names heading to Rockford is Nick Lardis, a highly touted prospect who enters his first full professional season. Lardis comes off a spectacular campaign in the Ontario Hockey League, where he exploded offensively for the Brantford Bulldogs. In just 65 games, the forward netted an astonishing 71 goals and 117 points, cementing himself as one of the OHL’s most dangerous scorers. His transition to the professional level will be a storyline to follow closely, as the Chicago Blackhawks believe his scoring touch can translate to the AHL and eventually the NHL.

Joining him is Aidan Thompson, another prospect making the jump to his first full professional season. Thompson comes from a strong collegiate background at the University of Denver, where he displayed offensive creativity and playmaking ability. After concluding his junior year, he joined Rockford for their Calder Cup playoff run, notching four points in seven games. That postseason experience should prove invaluable as he now takes on a bigger role in his first full AHL campaign.

Both Lardis and Thompson represent part of the Blackhawks’ long-term investment in developing skilled forwards. While there may be growing pains as they adapt to the speed and physicality of the AHL, their offensive upside makes them key pieces for Rockford’s lineup.

Chicago Blackhawks Depth Grows with Savoie, Cumby, and Goaltending Duo

The IceHogs will also benefit from the return of Samuel Savoie, who played a full season with Rockford in 2024–25. The forward contributed 22 points across 72 games, bringing energy and consistency to the lineup. While not a headline-grabbing scorer, Savoie is valued for his versatility and effort, and he will be expected to take another step forward in his development this season.

On defense, Ashton Cumby joins Rockford after spending last year with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL. Known for his physical edge, Cumby registered 13 points and 102 penalty minutes in 68 games, showcasing his willingness to play with grit and toughness. His arrival adds a different dimension to Rockford’s defensive corps, and his adjustment to professional play will be a storyline to monitor.

In net, the IceHogs will see the tandem of Drew Commesso and Mitchell Weeks. Commesso, one of the Chicago Blackhawks top goaltending prospects, has steadily progressed through the system and will look to cement himself as Rockford’s primary starter. Weeks, meanwhile, provides solid depth and competition for the crease. Together, they give Rockford stability in goal, which will be critical for a team likely to rely on young forwards and defensemen still adjusting to the professional ranks.

