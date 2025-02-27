Chicago Blackhawks highest paid player doesn’t hold back on team’s struggles this year

The Chicago Blackhawks’ struggles continued on Tuesday in their 2-1 loss on the road against the Utah Hockey Club. Prior to Thursday night’s game in Las Vegas, Chicago sits in last place in the Central division with 41 points and a 17-34-7 record. If the season ended today, the Blackhawks would finish in second-to-last place in the entire league and would have a guaranteed top-four pick in the draft.

Praying for ping pong balls to bounce their way has become a yearly tradition in the Blackhawks organization and it’s something the front office should not get comfortable with. It’s been two years since Chicago won the Connor Bedard lottery and many are hoping 2025 will be the last year that they are in serious consideration for winning the top draft choice.

Despite most of the organizations’ promising prospects playing at the amateur level right now, the future and buzz around the Blackhawks remains extremely bright. That doesn’t help things at the NHL level in the meantime, as the team is having trouble treading water with just over two months left in the regular season.

Seth Jones rips Chicago Blackhawks season after loss

A few key veterans for the Blackhawks have voiced their frustrations with the team’s poor performance this season. After Tuesday’s tough one-goal loss, alternate captain Seth Jones had some words to say on the team’s lack of progression throughout the campaign.

“We’re the exact same team right now as we were game 1. It’s pretty evident out there,” Jones said. We haven’t made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows.”

Even though this appears to be harsh from the team’s top defensemen, there is some truth to the statement. Only some of the veterans that general manager Kyle Davidson brought in via free agency this past offseason have been consistent contributors and select young players have taken a few steps forward.

Bedard’s goal-scoring drought in November was another frustrating stretch for the Blackhawks and their fans, as he is one of the few reasons that people will tune in most nights. Some more goal scoring help should be on the way for Bedard toward the end of this year and by the beginning of next season, but he’ll just have to manage with what is around him right now for the time being.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a decision to make with Seth Jones

With the trade deadline looming on March 7, the Blackhawks organization has a key decision to make with Jones. The veteran has five years remaining on his massive contract that pays him $9.5 million per season, but contending teams have shown interest in acquiring his services.

While there is more urgency from Jones’ camp to get a deal done, there are incentives for Chicago to want to get a deal done here as well. Even if they have to eat some of Jones’ salary moving forward, the front office would get even more cap relief that they can use in a huge free agency this summer. Also, it gives the the young blue liners within the organization a chance to get consistent NHL ice time to close out this season and beyond.

