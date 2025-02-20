The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be quieter at this year’s trade deadline compared to previous seasons, but that doesn’t mean moves won’t be made by the front office in the coming weeks. Despite the fact that the organization should be involved in taking swings at the big free agents this offseason, there are some expiring contracts on their books and overpaid veterans that don’t serve as a big of a purpose with the team as originally hoped.

Taylor Hall was the first trade chip to be dealt out just under a month ago. The veteran forward was sent to the Carolina Hurricanes as part of a three team trade with the Colorado Avalanche where Chicago received their own third round draft choice in return.

The other experienced forward who is a trade target for contending teams at the deadline off the Blackhawks roster is Ryan Donato. A second year Blackhawk, Donato already has the most goals in a single season in his entire career (19) in 53 games so far this season. The front office could be on the fence about moving Donato, but his expiring contract might trump anything else at the end of the day.

Another well-respected veteran in Chicago doesn’t have his contract expiring anytime soon, but his name is continuously swirling in trade rumors. The latest report on the defensemen is that he is working directly with the Blackhawks front office to potentially facilitate a deal prior to the March 7 deadline.

Seth Jones is working with the Chicago Blackhawks in seeking a trade

Seth Jones is still on the hook in Chicago for five more years following this season. He signed an an eight-year, $76 million dollar deal with the Blackhawks after being acquired by the team in 2021. Jones acknowledges that money will be the hardest thing to get a trade over the finish line, as he is owed $9.5 million per year for the next five seasons.

“I would like to give myself a chance to win in my career. I know that the money is not an easy thing to move, and that’s what we’re figuring out,” Jones said.

A team like the Dallas Stars comes to mind when looking at a potential trade partner for the 30-year-old. They made a move for a veteran right shot defenseman at last years trade deadline in Chris Tanev, and they could look to do the same thing a season later.

The Chicago Blackhawks future benefits from a Seth Jones trade

Moving Jones off the current roster would help Chicago’s defensive core of the future take shape sooner. Artyom Levshunov is currently developing in the AHL, but there is no saying that the number two overall pick of last summer’s draft can’t get a run with the Blackhawks before the season comes to a close.

Other young defensemen like Ethan Del Mastro have been taxied between Rockford and Chicago all season long. These players could have more chances to stick in the NHL as well if Jones is no longer with the organization.

Chicago should be in on Mitch Marner and Mikko Rantanen in free agency this offseason for the sake of giving Connor Bedard so immediate scoring assistance. Either player will cost decent chunk of change in the open market, and getting at least some of Jones’ deal off the books as soon as possible could help the front office swing a solid contract offer for an impact piece this summer.

