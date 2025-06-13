Chicago Blackhawks linked to Stanley Cup Final star in free agency

The Chicago Blackhawks are in a good spot to get better. They have a high draft pick, a franchise cornerstone in Connor Bedard, and a lot of money to sign impact free agents this summer. They also have a new coach, so there could be an impressive turnaround in 2025-26.

That will likely depend largely on how well they do in free agency. There are a ton of good players they could go after. Before it begins, they’ve been linked as a possible destination for one of the biggest stars in the Stanley Cup Final right now.

Brad Marchand linked to Chicago Blackhawks

Brad Marchand is going to hit free agency, and he very well could do so off the back of a Stanley Cup title. The Florida Panthers star had a dominant Game 2 and scored the winning goal in that game, and the series is currently tied at two games apiece.

When he hits free agency, he will have plenty of suitors. Bleacher Report analyst Adam Gretz thinks a team like the Blackhawks, a.k.a. a bad team with money to spend and a need to improve, makes a lot of sense for the veteran.

“Teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks have a desperate need to get better, while all of them are swimming in salary-cap space and could probably outbid almost any team in the league if they were serious about dipping into free agency,” Gretz said.

He added that Chicago needs credibility in their lineup and a player who knows how to win, and that the Panthers player would provide both. The biggest question is whether or not the Blackhawks can pay him enough to risk playing for a losing team.

The insider guessed that Marchand would likely take the biggest payday since he’s in the twilight of his career, but if Chicago and a contending team have a similar offer, will Marchand sign for the better deal with a worse team? That remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, the Hawks are expected to be pretty active in free agency, and Marchand could be one of their top targets this offseason.

