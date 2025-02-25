Two young players the Chicago Blackhawks should target in a Seth Jones trade

With the NHL trade deadline just over a week away on March 7, time is ticking for the Chicago Blackhawks to try and swing a deal involving veteran defenseman Seth Jones. The 30-year-old has been attempting to work out a deal with the Blackhawks front office but has acknowledged that money will be the biggest factor in getting a trade across the finish line.

If the Blackhawks are willing to eat some money in the Jones contract or can find a third-party broker to make a deal work, they will have a few suitors willing to bring in the former first-round draft choice of the Nashville Predators.

Regardless of who comes calling, Chicago needs to make sure they manage the money of Jones’ deal correctly and they get young assets back who are ready to play at the NHL level sooner rather than later. Based on the early rumored teams that are interested in Jones, Kyle Davidson could eye up a couple of interest forwards as a part of the return in a deal.

Mavrik Bourque should be a guy for the Chicago Blackhawks to watch

The Dallas Stars have been the hottest team in the Jones trade rumors, and a guy like Mavrik Bourque would be a good place to start for Chicago in negotiations. The 23-year-old was the 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Stars and this season marks his first real opportunity in the NHL. Through 51 games, Bourque has eight goals and 10 assists for a Dallas squad that is currently in second place in the Central division.

Bourque was an over-point-per-game player in the AHL last season with the Texas Stars. He had 77 points (26 goals, 51 assists), in 71 games. His time lighting the world on fire as a dynamic scorer for the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL earned him a spot in the first round of his draft class, and he kept his worth in a big way based on his performance in the AHL last year.

Due to the log jam of forwards on a very strong Stars team, Bourque hasn’t gotten the chance to show off what he is fully capable of. This makes him an obvious trade candidate for a team that will be looking to upgrade at the blue line before making a run at the Stanley Cup. Bourque also provides some value in the face-off circle, which is something the Chicago Blackhawks desperately need.

Mackie Samoskevich needs to be an option for the Chicago

Similar to Bourque, Mackie Samoskevich is getting his first real chance in the NHL this year. In 49 games, the winger has eight goals and nine assists after playing in just seven contests a season ago. Samoskevich was a first-round selection of Florida as the 24th overall pick in 2021.

The 22-year-old attended the University of Michigan and had a fantastic final season in Ann Arbor. In the 2022-23 campaign, he was an over-point-per-game player, having 20 goals and 23 assists (43 points) in 39 games. Even though he made his NHL debut a year ago, Samoskevich made his name known at the AHL level. With the Charlotte Checkers, he had 22 goals and 32 assists (54 points) in 62 games last year.

For Chicago, they have acquired enough draft capital at the last few deadlines. The front office needs to start prioritizing the idea of bringing in established players who are ready for NHL ice time from the jump. Bourque and Samoskevich both fit that mold and would be solid centerpieces in trade packages if the Chicago Blackhawks talk shop with Florida or Dallas.

