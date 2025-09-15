The Chicago Blackhawks have plenty of reasons to be excited about their future. With young talents such as Connor Bedard, Sam Rinzel, Artyom Levshunov, Frank Nazar, and Spencer Knight, the franchise is clearly building a foundation for long-term success.

However, as promising as the roster looks on paper, it remains a young and developing group that isn’t quite ready to make a serious playoff push. Amid this rebuild, one once-touted prospect appears to be on the outs: Lukas Reichel.

High expectations and slow NHL transition

When the Blackhawks selected Lukas Reichel 17th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, expectations were understandably high. As the son of former NHL forward Robert Reichel, hockey pedigree and skill seemed to run in his blood. Reichel was touted as a smart, creative forward who could become a key offensive contributor for a rebuilding Chicago team.

Early in his professional career, Reichel delivered strong performances in the minors and overseas, fueling optimism that he could become a top-six fixture in Chicago. Unfortunately, that early promise has yet to translate into consistent NHL production.

The 23-year-old forward registered 22 points in 70 games last season, scoring 8 goals and adding 14 assists. Across his 169 career NHL appearances, Reichel has just 54 total points (20 goals, 34 assists) and an alarming minus-61 rating. While occasional flashes of skill have surfaced, he hasn’t developed into the steady offensive threat the organization envisioned when they drafted him ahead of names like Dawson Mercer, Connor Zary, JJ Peterka, and Alex Laferriere, players who have shown more impact at the NHL level.

Trade buzz and an uncertain future for Lukas Reichel

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, the Blackhawks may be ready to cut ties with the young forward. Friedman reported that the team is “at the end of the line” with Reichel and is “willing to make the move,” adding that even the player “understands it might be time too.”

32 Thoughts Podcast (Sept 11): Elliotte said he thinks Lukas Reichel’s name is out there. “I think it’s understood that the Blackhawks are willing to make the move if they find a trade partner and I think the player understands it might be time too.”#Blackhawks #NHL pic.twitter.com/OYykCvtS2V — NHL Trade Alert (@NHLTradeAlert) September 11, 2025

This development signals a significant shift in the Blackhawks’ rebuilding strategy. Moving on from a former first-round pick so early in his career underscores the team’s frustration with his slow progression and inconsistent play. Yet it also highlights the depth of Chicago’s current prospect pool. With rising stars like Bedard and Nazar taking center stage, the organization may feel it can afford to trade Reichel for assets that better align with its long-term vision.

Despite his struggles, Reichel still holds considerable upside. He’s a skilled skater with offensive instincts and the potential to become a perennial 20-goal scorer, even if his defensive game remains a work in progress. A change of scenery could provide the fresh start he needs to fulfill that potential. Other NHL teams looking for a young, cost-controlled forward with untapped talent might view this as a low-risk, high-reward opportunity.

The bigger picture for Chicago Blackhawks

If the Blackhawks ultimately trade Reichel, they risk watching him flourish elsewhere, a possibility that often haunts rebuilding franchises. However, Chicago’s commitment to its young core suggests the team is focused on players who fit both the culture and the system being built around Bedard.

While it’s disappointing for both Reichel and the organization, sometimes a separation benefits everyone. Reichel still has time to grow into a reliable NHL player, but it increasingly appears that his breakthrough will happen in a different sweater.

For Chicago, the decision to part ways with a former first-rounder is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of NHL development and the difficult choices required to shape a contender.

