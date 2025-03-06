Ryan Donato is not the only Chicago Blackhawks veteran forward that has picked up trade interest ahead of the deadline on Friday. The franchise has already made two big moves since the calendar flipped to 2025, with the latest being a trade that sent Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers.

Chicago scored quite the return for Jones by getting their potential goaltender of the future in Spencer Knight along with a future first round draft choice. Taylor Hall was sent to the Carolina Hurricanes as a part of a three-team trade with the Avalanche on January 23. The Blackhawks got their own 2025 third round pick in the deal while retaining some of Rantanen’s salary as a third party broker.

Donato would be the third splash trade that Chicago would make this season, but there are other moves that could go through with before Friday’s deadline that would still make sense as well.

Pat Maroon could be a guy the Chicago Blackhawks trade

Maroon was brought to Chicago on a one-year deal this past summer worth $1.3 million. Known as a hard-hitting veteran, Maroon has provided the Blackhawks with a much needed physical presence that they lacked last season. Despite this year’s team having similar results in the standings to last season’s squad, they are playing a much faster and physical game with guys like Maroon contributing to that shift.

Maroon has the exact same goal and assist totals through 56 games this year than he did a season ago. He currently has four goals and 12 assists to go with his 90 hits this year. He has been a consistent guy on the fourth line and has added to the leadership group in the locker room well.

The 36-year-old has won three Stanley Cups and has been dealt at the deadline plenty of times, including last season when he was moved from the Wild to the Bruins. As a deadline candidate for contending teams, Maroon would bring a physical game with strong leadership skills and a winning mindset no matter where he goes.

Chicago could very well hang onto Maroon, but his expiring contract warrants them listening to any calls they might receive for his services. Realistically, Chicago wouldn’t receive more than a fifth round draft choice for him if they chose to send him away.

The Chicago Blackhawks should field offers for Craig Smith

Smith has been a pleasant surprise from the crop of free agents that general manager Kyle Davidson brought in this past summer. He inked a one-year deal worth $1 million after playing in 75 games for the Dallas Stars a season ago. Smith has lit the lamp nine times this year with the Blackhawks to go along with his seven assists in 40 games. His latest goal came on Wednesday night in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators on a sweet set-up from Maroon.

Similar to Maroon, Smith has been on the fourth line this season and they both have tried their hand at mentoring their young line mate, Lukas Reichel. Smith brings a physical side to his game that isn’t as drastic as Maroon, but he can still lay the boom when needed. He would bring back a pick to the Blackhawks that Maroon would in a deal, so Chicago will go through the same process when evaluating his future.

