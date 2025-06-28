Chicago Blackhawks made draft trade with Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks had a busy night during the first round of the draft on Friday. General manager Kyle Davidson entered the draft with two picks in the first round, including the No. 3 selection, and left with three promising players from the first round.

With the No. 3 pick, the Blackhawks selected Sweden centre Anton Frondell, who could be moved to the wing position in Chicago. At No. 25, Davidson took forward Vaclav Nestrasil, a standout from the United States Hockey League.

The Chicago Blackhawks made a trade

Chicago wasn’t done after Nestrasil, sending the No. 34 and No. 62 picks in addition to a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for the No. 29 pick.

With that selection, the Blackhawks added forward Mason West, who will be the team’s 11th first-round pick in four years.

Mason West has a while before the Blackhawks see him

West, 17, is an interesting player for the Blackhawks to trade up for. It’ll be a while before the two-sport football/hockey athlete even competes on the ice for the Rockford IceHogs.

He committed to play hockey for the Michigan State Spartans, but he won’t play for them until next year.

Per Nathaniel Bott of Lansing State Journal, West will play with Frago in the USHL before he begins his college career at Michigan State.

“MSU recently landed a commitment from forward Mason West, who will be playing with Fargo in the USHL this upcoming year before arriving at MSU for the 2026-27 season,” Bott wrote. “West is an elite athlete, starring on his high school football and hockey teams in Edina, Minnesota.

“The 6-foot, 6-inch 17-year-old is ranked as the 27th best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.”

With both second-round picks in Carolina’s hands, Chicago has seven more draft picks remaining: No. 66, No. 98, No. 107, No. 162, No. 194, and No. 197.

