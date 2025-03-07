Chicago Blackhawks trade Craig Smith and Petr Mrazek to Detroit Red Wings

Friday marked a big day for the Chicago Blackhawks in their attempt to take advantage of a major sellers market of the 2025 trade deadline. Ryan Donato was the biggest piece that the Blackhawks had to offer heading into the deadline, with his rumored asking price being as high as a first-round draft pick.

Chicago brought a plethora of veterans to the table in the trade market this year, as they moved Seth Jones and Taylor Hall in separate deals. The front office came into Friday with big ambitions to swing multiple deals and they were able to pull one off with the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Blackhawks deal Petr Mrazek and Craig Smith to Detroit

Insider Frank Seravalli first reported the deal that sees two veterans stay in the Midwest. It will be Mrazek’s second stint with Detroit, as he began his career with Detroit in 2012 before being dealt to the Flyers in 2017. The netminder signed a two-year contract extension with Chicago last year, and it’s impressive that Kyle Davidson found a taker to eat the $4.25 million Mrazek is set to make next season.

Smith inked a one-year deal with the Blackhawks this past summer and had nine goals to go with his seven assists in 40 games this year. He was a mainstay on Chicago’s fourth line when healthy, and he will look to play a similar role on a Red Wings squad right in the middle of the Wild Card race down the stretch.

The Blackhawks are receiving former first round pick Joe Veleno in this deal. Veleno is a center that has five goals and five assists in 56 games this year. He is coming off a 12-goal campaign a year ago in which he played in 80 contests for the Wings. Veleno is under contract through next year for just north of $2 million, so Chicago comes out of this trade helping out there cap situation while grabbing another forward with potential for their group beyond this season.

