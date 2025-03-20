Even though the 2024-2025 Chicago Blackhawks season has been extremely disappointing, there is still a prominent bright spot regarding the season. That bright spot is the young core of players and the improvement they have shown in the back half of the season.

Connor Bedard has had an up-and-down season but has shown to everyone that he will eventually become one of the best players in hockey. Frank Nazar, Nolan Allen, and Colton Dach have all shown that they are key pieces to the puzzle for the Blackhawks. The young core has been much more fun to watch as of late since the Seth Jones trade. However, the Blackhawks are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, including four straight losses on the road.

The biggest bright spot of this stretch has been the playing of 2024 first-round draft pick Artyom Levshunov. The Hawks rookie made his debut on March 10th against the Avalanche. Levshunov impressed many since his NHL, including Hawks defensemen Alex Vlasic.

On CHGO’s Blackhawks podcast, Vlasic gave a scouting report on the rookie defenseman.

The Chicago Blackhawks defenseman explained how Levshunov is getting his confidence up every day

Vlasic discussed on the podcast that the rookie has felt very comfortable since being called up from the AHL.

“He doesn’t look like he has any stress out there. He looks confident and calm with the puck. I’ve been impressed with his ability to break pucks out almost by himself.”

Alex Vlasic says Artyom Levshunov is getting more comfortable by the day in the NHL pic.twitter.com/6bhVpHqxzr — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) March 19, 2025

Levshunov has impressed many, including Vlasic for his skating ability and toughness as well. Vlasic explained how the rookie has been able to “throw somebody on his back, shake him off and then skate up the ice”. Levshunov has slowly been improving his offensive game as well.

The Chicago Blackhawks rookie has gotten two points in his last two games

The 2024 second-overall draft pick has recorded a primary assist in his last two games, with his last being in the 6-2 loss against Seattle

Artyom Levshunov with a primary assist for the second straight game. I love how excited he was for Connor Bedard. Kid is full of joy. #Blackhawks https://t.co/DeaRQ9GW2a — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 19, 2025

The Blackhawks clearly have needed much improvement on the defensive side of the puck as well. They need to have a top defensive pairing. Vlasic signed for a six-year extension in 2024, and hopefully, Levshunov can be by his side in the near future. Hopefully, both will be major parts of the Blackhawks’ future success in the coming years.

