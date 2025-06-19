Chicago Bulls passing on NBA Finals star in 2020 labeled worst mistake

The Chicago Bulls selected Patrick Williams with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft. Since then, a few standout playmakers have emerged from that class, but a couple of them were off the board by the time Chicago picked. However, their decision to pass on Tyrese Haliburton was a bad one, especially for Williams. It just got labeled the worst pick Chicago’s made in the last 10 years.

Patrick Williams over Tyrese Haliburton ripped for Chicago Bulls

The 2020 draft class had a lot of glaring misses, so the fact that Patrick Williams has been decent and is still with his original team indicates that it certainly wasn’t the worst possible pick. But when faced with the alternative, a Tyrese Haliburton-led Chicago Bulls team, it looks pretty bad.

Bleacher Report insider Matt Velazquez said it was their worst pick in a decade, “He’s not a star, but he’s not a slouch, and plenty of players like him have had long careers. If Williams had been a mid- to late-first-round pick or a second-round selection, his impact would represent good value for the Chicago Bulls. But Williams was the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, and—fair or not—with that higher pick comes higher expectations.” Picking fourth is usually the area where teams are looking for potential stars, and as decent as Williams has been, he’s not a star. “If Chicago had wanted to take a big swing at a potential star—a big ‘if,’ considering we’re talking about the mired-in-mediocrity Bulls—Tyrese Haliburton was there for the taking,” he added. “The do-it-all playmaker inexplicably slid to 12th on draft night, but he’s proved to be one of the top two players from that draft class alongside No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards.” Getting the second or, at worst, third-best player from a draft class at four overall would be good value. It is also a much better situation than taking perhaps the seventh or eighth best player at the fourth pick. It’s better value and it probably leads the Bulls to a very different future. They may not be in the NBA Finals now, especially considering Haliburton’s original team traded him anyway, but things certainly would be different.

