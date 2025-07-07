Chicago Bulls add an interesting feature to 25-year-old PG contract: Report

The Chicago Bulls will have their work cut out for them this offseason, as they once again rebuild their roster to at least be competitive in what will be a depleted Eastern Conference next season. The Bulls have already started reorganizing their roster by selecting 18-year-old Noa Essengue with their 12th pick in the draft, and trading away guard Lonzo Ball for a depth piece in Isaac Okoro.

The Bulls’ biggest hurdle this offseason will be trading away veteran center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic’s market has seemingly dried up after the Golden State Warriors withdrew their interest in acquiring him. Hopefully, the Bulls find a team willing to take him, but it’s becoming more likely that the Bulls will have to buy him out.

The Bulls did, however, make a splash on the free agent market by re-signing point guard Tre Jones to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Jones’s return is good for the Bulls, as he is a solid facilitator and works well in Billy Donovan’s system of offense. However, Jones’s contract contains an interesting feature, which benefits the Bulls in the long run.

The Chicago Bulls added an interesting feature to Tre Jones’s contract

Re-signing Jones to a three-year contract was a steal, as he has the potential to be a solid point guard in the NBA. However, according to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto, who issued an update on the terms of the deal, the Bulls have a “third-year team option” on Jones’s deal. In 18 games with the Bulls (nine starts), Jones averaged 25.3 minutes a game, 11.5 points, 1.1 steals, 4.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds.

“Update: The Chicago Bulls have a third-year team option on their 3-year, $24 million deal with Tre Jones, sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 11.5 points on 57.2% shooting overall and 50% from 3PT range, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 18 games (9 starts) for Chicago.”

Jones will be a valuable member of the Bulls for the 2025-2026 season

Jones should see his minutes increase for this upcoming season and possibly be the Bulls’ primary point guard. Josh Giddey was the Bulls’ primary facilitator, and he performed well. However, having Jones take over that role should help Giddey become a better scorer and help improve the offense as a whole.

The Bulls have a nice young core forming, with Jones being the latest member added to that group. Jones joins Giddey, Mara’s Buzelis, and Essengue as the Bulls’ youth and hope for the future. With the Eastern Conference looking to be easier to pass through next season, given some of the injuries to some teams, Jones and the Bulls could have a better chance at making a deep playoff run.

