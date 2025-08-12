Chicago Bulls analyst vetoes any trade idea for Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls have so far not found a resolution to the negotiations with Josh Giddey, prompting ideas of alternative solutions. That includes a sign-and-trade with some team, perhaps the Golden State Warriors, who are having their own issues with an RFA. One Bulls insider doesn’t like that, or any, trade idea for Giddey.

Chicago Bulls insider says he doesn’t like any Josh Giddey trades

The Golden State Warriors reportedly considered a sign-and-trade with Jonathan Kuminga for Josh Giddey, thereby solving the problems both teams have with their restricted free agents. One insider doesn’t like that idea or any other involving a trade.

Stacey King said, “You got all these different trade proposals. ‘Bulls are going to trade Giddey for Kuminga.’ I’m vetoing that. Sending Giddey anywhere, to me, for a kid that young that has such a huge upside. He is going to be a very good player in this league, whether he’s playing for the Bulls or anywhere [else].”

King added that the Bulls do not want to be in “regret mode” with Giddey, especially after trading Alex Caruso for him. They did not get any picks in the deal, so all they got for a valuable role player was Giddey, so keeping him is key. He doesn’t want to see the Bulls give up on Giddey over “a couple million dollars here and there.”

“At the end of the day,” King said, “This guy’s a walking triple-double. There’s not too many guys in this league that can say that, that you can say every single night is going to be floating around with a triple-double.” The Bulls don’t have a player like that other than Giddey, so King believes they should not lose him to free agency or sign-and-trades.

What will happen with Giddey remains to be seen. Reportedly, Chicago offered four years and $80 million, but Giddey declined. There are other options to move forward, most of which involve Giddey remaining with the Bulls, but King really doesn’t want to see them explore any option that sends the guard elsewhere.

