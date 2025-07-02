Chicago Bulls analyst floats two names found in trade rumors

The Chicago Bulls don’t have a ton of roster flexibility right now following the NBA draft. When (or if, though it seems much more like a when) they re-sign Josh Giddey, that will effectively be their final move, because they don’t have space for other players after re-signing Tre Jones.

They can, however, make moves by trade. They can clear up roster spots or flip players out by trading them. Two names have come up in trade rumors lately, and neither one of them is Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago Bulls insider says two players are up for trade

Nikola Vucevic is 35 and on an expiring contract. He makes total sense for the Chicago Bulls to trade, as he still has value, is old, and is not part of the future plans. They may do that, but the two names being tossed around right now are Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

The two guards, according to insider K.C. Johnson, could be moved. “I can report with pretty strong certainty that I have heard Ayo Dosunmu’s name mentioned in trade chatter far more than Coby White,” Johnson reported. “That’s not to say Coby White will not be dealt, but I actually would be surprised if he is.”

He added that there’s an internal belief that White can be a part of the future. There is some faith that Dosunmu can be a good two-way player, but there’s less confidence in Dosunmu being a franchise cornerstone than in White.

The Bulls are at a bit of a crossroads. With Dosunmu and White in particular, those two players will need extensions soon. White will command a larger price tag, but both will be costly to keep. Do the Bulls continue down this current path, or do they do a soft reset and acquire assets to go with Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Noa Essengue?

That remains to be seen, but for now, both those players are possible trade candidates, which would answer the question. If one or both is moved, it would signal at least some recognition that the front office can’t keep doing what it has been doing.

