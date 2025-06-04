The Chicago Bulls didn’t have another great season. They finished the year tenth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 39-43 and competed in the play-in tournament for a third straight season. There were few expectations for the Bulls entering the 2024-25 season outside of finding players to build around, and the 2025-26 season will be no exception.

Most of the guys on the 2024-25 roster will return for next season, while others like Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball could find their way onto other teams by the NBA Draft. Vucevic and Ball, were both on the trade block last season, but the Bulls couldn’t find a suitor to trade them to and instead retained both and ended up giving Ball a two-year contract extension.

Both could net the Bulls a decent haul of picks and players, but it will ultimately come down to whether the Bulls are willing to do what it takes to get better or if sitting in purgatory is okay with them.

The Chicago Bulls could trade Lonzo Ball before next season

Since Ball wasn’t traded last season, it would make sense that he’ll be on the move either this off-season or possibly at the beginning of next season. The Bulls have an abundance of guards on their roster, with Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, and Ayo Dosunmu being the other three on the roster besides Ball.

Evan Sidery, an NBA contributor for Forbes, has reported that the Bulls are expected to make Ball available in trade talks. Sidery reports that Ball’s $10 million he is owed for this season should be workable for any team that needs an experienced point guard.

“After signing a two-year, $20 million extension in February, Lonzo Ball is expected to be made available in trade talks by the Bulls.

Ball’s $10 million annual salary, which includes a team option for 2026-27, is easily digestible for contending teams in need of guard depth.”

A good piece to move

Any team acquiring Ball will be getting valuable asset, as he is a solid veteran point guard. This past season was Ball’s first time back on a court since suffering a knee injury that kept him out for a few seasons and he performed well.

In 35 games last season, Ball averaged 22.2 minutes, 7.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, all career lows for Ball. Hopefully, once he gets more and more removed from the injury he’ll get back to the player he was.

