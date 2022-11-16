The 6-8 Chicago Bulls head to New Orleans to face the 8-6 Pelicans in a rematch of last Wednesday’s game at the United Center.

The Chicago Bulls will look to stop a two-game losing streak as they head to New Orleans for a one-game road trip before heading back to the United Center on Friday. As of 1:00pm Wednesday afternoon, the Pelicans have listed Zion Williamson as out for tonight’s game. Coby White remains out for the Chicago Bulls.

Through fourteen games of the 2022-23 season, the Bulls have seen their ups and downs. An odd trend thus far that has surfaced includes a 0-7 record on Friday, Saturday or Sunday games, making Chicago a crisp 6-1 on weekday games. I assume this trend will even out, but whether this is coincidence or not, the Bulls need to change some type of approach to their weekend games.

Now let’s move over to the blog bets that have turned as sour as sour can be. After a 6-2 start to the season, we are on a brutal six-losing streak, matching the Bulls actual record of 6-8. While I like the Bulls chances in NOLA tonight, I’ll leave their spread and moneyline on the table and will head to a player point total to get us back on the right track. Sit back and let’s lock it in for some winning action on the court and in the wallets tonight as we look to get this damn monkey off of our back!

2022 Bulls Best Bet Record: 6-8 (6 Game L Streak!!)

Zach LaVine Over 22.5 Points (Sportsbook Odds May Vary)

For the Chicago Bulls to get into the win column, it could very well take a spirited and efficient performance from Zach LaVine tonight. After two average scoring nights in Chicago’s two most recent losses, I expect LaVine to be the focal point of the offense with an uptick in aggressive and confident scoring attacks.

In 2021-22, LaVine was fantastic in the two meetings with New Orleans, pouring in 39 and 32 points in each game. The Bulls split those two games with the Pelicans. Now after a 23-point outing in a loss last Wednesday to these Pels, and the Bulls staring a 6-8 record in the face, I’m willing to bet on Zach putting together a big night to lead Chicago on the road this evening.

The total in this game stands in the mid 220’s, offering an indication that we should see a healthy amount of points from both sides in this one. Taking Zion Williamson out of the lineup for the Pelicans, could open up some driving lanes for someone like LaVine, and while I like Zach’s chances behind the three-point line tonight, I think we could see him score on multiple levels throughout the game.

As for the Bulls’ chances tonight to win this game, while I’m not betting on their side, I will give some trends that could give us some optimism that Chicago can enact some revenge after last week’s loss.

Over the last 21 meetings in New Orleans, the Bulls are 15-5-1 against the spread. Over their last 8 road games versus teams with a winning home record, the Bulls are 6-2 against the spread. The Pelicans are 2-5 against the spread their last 7 games on zero days of rest. They are 6-17 against the spread in their last 23 Wednesday games, and 1-5 against the spread their last six following a straight up win.

I’m staying away from them on my bet slip, but I do like the Bulls chances to get their seventh win tonight, and to split the season series against New Orleans. Give me a big night from Zach LaVine for a big part of the winning recipe for both the Bulls, and to end this nasty six bet losing streak that I have put together. It’s a long season, don’t give up on me or the Bulls just yet!! See Red and GO BULLS!!

