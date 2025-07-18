How the Chicago Bulls benefit from Damian Lillard’s Trailblazers return

The Chicago Bulls own a future first-round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers, but it’s lottery-protected. With some of Portland’s recent moves, the day when that pick finally conveys could be coming soon, which is good news for a Bulls team that probably needs to retool with young prospects as well.

The Chicago Bulls will benefit from Damian Lillard’s signing

Damian Lillard has had quite a shocking career turn over the last few years. He was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks in a surprising move, which he never really asked for. He signed a massive extension, and just a couple of years in, he tore his Achilles and was set to miss basically the entire 2025-26 season for Milwaukee.

So the Bucks waived him, stretched the more than $100 million he was owed over the next few seasons in an unprecedented move, and signed Myles Turner. Then, despite calls from the Boston Celtics and other contenders, he returned to the Blazers.

How does this relate to the Chicago Bulls? Because of Lauri Markkanen. Chicago got a future lottery-protected first-round pick from Portland in the three-team Lauri Markkanen trade back in 2021. That pick still hasn’t been conveyed because the Blazers underwent a rebuild.

However, with plenty of talent on board, both veterans and young players alike, the Blazers’ future suddenly looks a lot brighter. Sure, the West is stacked, but Lillard signed for three years. They have young players like Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan. They have vets like Jerami Grant, Jrue Holiday, and Lillard.

The floor for this team is much higher now, and a playoff berth is not at all out of the question in the next year or two. The deadline is 2028 for the pick to convey; otherwise, the Bulls get a second-rounder. That means that the Bulls now have the duration of Lillard’s contract for the Bulls to turn into a playoff team, giving Chicago a first-round pick to build with.

Plus, assuming the Bulls continue stagnating in the middle of the Eastern Conference, two picks between 10 and 20, once they get Portland’s pick, could be used to trade up and grab a really impactful player.

