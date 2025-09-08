Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bulls

Five Chicago Bulls players show their support during Billy Donovan’s HOF induction

Zack CariolaBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs the team against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at United Center.
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Chicago Bulls Apr 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan directs the team against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The NBA held its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this past weekend, seeing Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan get inducted among seven others. Donovan received his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame based on his college coaching career at the University of Florida (UF), where he spent 19 years (1996-2015) and won two National Championships (2006,2007).

Sign up for our newsletter!

* indicates required

Intuit Mailchimp

Donovan took over as head coach of the Bulls for the 2020-21 season and has been an average coach, going 195-205. Known as a great developer, Donovan is well-liked by the players who have and still play for him, which is no surprise, as most of his current players tagged along to support him in his induction.

A few Chicago Bulls made the trip to Massachusetts to support their coach

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan instructs forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan instructs forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Donovan wasn’t alone when he received his Hall of Fame jacket over the weekend, as five of Donovan’s current players joined him. Matas Buzelis, Dalen Terry, Ayo Dosunmi, Patrick Williams, and Coby White attended the event.

“Squad pulled up to watch Coach Billy Donovan officially join the @HoopHall

White had some kind words to say about his head coach, who helped him grow with the Bulls, helping him be a two-time Player of the Week and Player of the Month in March of the Eastern Conference.

White commenting on Donovan (via Chicago Sports Network):

“He’s honest. He pushes you. He’s going to get the most out of you,” White insisted. “He’s always been upfront with me. But he also believes in his players … He builds a relationship with his players, which oftentimes you don’t see a good amount in the NBA,” said White.”

The 2025-26 season is a big year for Donovan and the Bulls

NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at the Bulls Mar 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Bulls head coach Billy Donovan talks with guard Coby White (0) against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Buzelis had a nice rookie season, White showed promise as a quality NBA player, and Dosunmu had been playing well until his injury. Hopefully, with all of them healthy, things will be better.

With Donovan as their coach, the Bulls could be a sneaky team in the East if all goes their way. If they want that to happen, they need to reach a deal with Josh Giddey, who remains unsigned.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) gestures after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center.
Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) gestures after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply