The NBA held its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremonies this past weekend, seeing Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan get inducted among seven others. Donovan received his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame based on his college coaching career at the University of Florida (UF), where he spent 19 years (1996-2015) and won two National Championships (2006,2007).

Donovan took over as head coach of the Bulls for the 2020-21 season and has been an average coach, going 195-205. Known as a great developer, Donovan is well-liked by the players who have and still play for him, which is no surprise, as most of his current players tagged along to support him in his induction.

A few Chicago Bulls made the trip to Massachusetts to support their coach

Donovan wasn’t alone when he received his Hall of Fame jacket over the weekend, as five of Donovan’s current players joined him. Matas Buzelis, Dalen Terry, Ayo Dosunmi, Patrick Williams, and Coby White attended the event.

“Squad pulled up to watch Coach Billy Donovan officially join the @HoopHall”

Squad pulled up to watch Coach Billy Donovan officially join the @HoopHall ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HxkNvkFJXx — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 6, 2025

White had some kind words to say about his head coach, who helped him grow with the Bulls, helping him be a two-time Player of the Week and Player of the Month in March of the Eastern Conference.

White commenting on Donovan (via Chicago Sports Network):

“He’s honest. He pushes you. He’s going to get the most out of you,” White insisted. “He’s always been upfront with me. But he also believes in his players … He builds a relationship with his players, which oftentimes you don’t see a good amount in the NBA,” said White.”

Coby White on why attending Billy Donovan’s HOF ceremony was important for him and his teammates 🔊 (@CHSN_Bulls) pic.twitter.com/Hoo5fkqZje — Chicago Sports Network (@CHSN__) September 7, 2025

The 2025-26 season is a big year for Donovan and the Bulls

Buzelis had a nice rookie season, White showed promise as a quality NBA player, and Dosunmu had been playing well until his injury. Hopefully, with all of them healthy, things will be better.

With Donovan as their coach, the Bulls could be a sneaky team in the East if all goes their way. If they want that to happen, they need to reach a deal with Josh Giddey, who remains unsigned.

Billy Donovan expresses his gratitude for his players and his mentor Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE