The Chicago Bulls made a few moves since the NBA offseason began, with the first move coming with the selection of 18-year-old Noa Essengue with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. The Bulls then traded away guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Isaac Okoro.

The Bulls followed trading Ball up by adding more depth at the forward position by making a minor move, signing 25-year-old forward Emanuel Miller to a two-way qualifying offer. The Bulls didn’t stop there, with them making another signing, which could signal the end of the line for someone else on the roster.

The Chicago Bulls bring back a familiar face

The Bulls didn’t wait too long to dive into free agency, with ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reporting that the Bulls are bringing back point guard Tre Jones on a three-year deal worth $24 million. The Bulls acquired Jones from the San Antonio Spurs with center Zach Collins as part of the three-team deal that sent Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

“Free agent guard Tre Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management finalized the new deal with Bulls officials tonight.”

Jones (25) played in 18 games for the Bulls and averaged 25.3 minutes, 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 57.2% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Bringing back Jones was a great move for the Bulls

Bringing back Jones is a great move for the Bulls, as he performed well, and worked well in Billy Donovan’s system. Jones is a pass-first point guard, which will be valuable for the Bulls and take some of the facilitating duties off of Josh Giddey.

Jones’s return to the Bulls could signal the end of the line for either Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu, who are drawing interest from teams in trade negotiations. Bulls Insider for CHSN K.C. Johnson, saying he believes Dosunmu will be the player likely to be traded next.

