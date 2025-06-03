As the NBA heads closer to the offseason, the Chicago Bulls have a lot of roster questions to address. Not the least of which concerns Josh Giddey. The Australian star averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in the 2024-2025 season and is set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

Considered a vital piece of the Bulls’ overall attack, the team will look to retain Giddey, and they may be able to do it at a reduced rate. That’s good news, considering that the Chicago guard helped fill some of the offensive void after the club traded Zach Lavine to the Sacramento Kings as part of a three-way deal in February.

Coming off a 39-43 season, the Bulls can’t afford to lose any of their current weapons, unless it somehow involves a trade for a top-flight NBA talent. And even if they do pull off a deal, they will want to keep Giddey in the fold. His return and a few other offseason moves could determine if the 2025-2026 squad will be mediocre… or true contenders.

Giddey Improved Greatly and Emerged as a Leader for the Bulls

The deadline deal that saw Lavine depart was essentially what thrust Giddey into a bigger spotlight. In the final portion of the season, he saw his numbers surge. Even the guard himself admitted that he felt as though he needed to step up after the move, adding that he no longer felt like the ‘new guy’ on Chicago’s squad.

“The first half of the year, it’s a new situation, so naturally there’s going to be an inclination to come in here and try to fit in,” Giddey said, according to Yahoo Sports. “That was my initial mindset. I never wanted to come in and try to not ruffle feathers, but change the whole dynamic of the way guys played and the way the team played.

“But I think it took me a little while to find my feet, and obviously, the trade deadline happened when Zach got moved, and he was obviously such a big part of what we did here.”

Over the last ten games of the season, Giddey racked up 207 points, 96 rebounds, and 92 assists. Those numbers stack up against almost any other guard in the NBA, and it’s evidence as to why the Bulls would like to see how much further he can develop from there.

Bulls Can Match Any Deal For Giddey

Josh Giddey could get approximately $25 million per year during the offseason from Chicago. And while he’s free to explore his options outside the Windy City? He’s still a restricted free agent. So, barring some team offering him some out-of-this-world contract, it’s more than likely he will be back in the red and black next season.

Having that final say over Giddey’s destination puts Chicago in a perfect position to enter discussions on a potential long-term contract. They know the max number that Giddey could be offered, so they already have a ceiling on how much they will have to pay to keep this breakout superstar. If the Bulls can lock him up for the next 4-5 seasons, it would be at a bonus buy.

Still just 22 years old, the 6’8″ guard looks to be trending upward, but there’s no way to account for how he will perform over the long haul. Many media sources have pointed to the contract that teammate Trent Williams signed with the team as a cautionary tale. Williams signed a five-year, $90 million deal last summer, and his numbers on the court didn’t match his numbers in the scorebook.

The Bulls are still a fairly young, developing team, and by holding on to Giddey, they could build the team around his unique set of skills. Numerous reports state that he will be seeking a five-year, $120 million deal. For Chicago, that’s an investment in the future, and one they are certainly going to make.

