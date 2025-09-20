The Chicago Bulls’ front office has already nudged the franchise toward a younger, more modern core, and the path back to contention is now about sequencing: develop the right players, spend picks wisely, and time a consolidation trade when value peaks. For readers who handicap across multiple leagues, cross-sport data can help frame risk; sharp bettors often scan the NFL page on FIRST.com for pricing patterns that translate to basketball markets as well.

Roster architecture: What the Chicago Bulls already have

The Chicago Bulls reshaped their identity across the last two seasons. DeMar DeRozan departed in a 2024 sign-and-trade, Zach LaVine moved at the 2025 deadline in a three-team deal, and Josh Giddey arrived (and was just extended). That activity brought back rotation pieces (Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, Tre Jones), returned control of a 2025 first, and clarified the pecking order around Coby White, 2024 lottery pick Matas Buzelis, and 2025 lottery pick Noa Essengue. Giddey’s four-year, $100M extension signals he’s a long-term hub; LaVine’s exit netted Huerter, Collins, Jones, and that reclaimed 2025 first which became Essengue. Buzelis remains a wing-size scorer with shooting touch.

Core snapshot (2025-26)

Player Age Contract/control Primary fit Josh Giddey 22 New 4-year deal through 2029 Jumbo initiator; rebounding guard; improved 3-pt accuracy Coby White 25 Final year of 3-yr deal Lead scorer/shot-maker; off-ball spacer next to Giddey Matas Buzelis 20 Rookie-scale 6-10 wing scorer; secondary rim pressure and shooting Patrick Williams 24 Multi-year Two-way forward; low-usage efficiency; switch tool Nikola Vučević 34–35 Through 2026 High-IQ center; post scoring, DHO hub; drop coverage Kevin Huerter 27 $17.99M expiring Movement shooting; handoff threat; salary ballast Zach Collins 28 On-ball screens, short-roll passing Physical 5/4; depth at center Tre Jones 25 Value guard deal Low-turnover table-setter; point-of-attack try-hard Ayo Dosunmu 25 Team control Combo defense; catch-and-shoot Noa Essengue (R) 18 Rookie-scale Long forward; motor, tools, developmental upside

Giddey’s extension is fresh; Huerter’s 2025-26 number is a tidy expiring; Vučević is in the final season of his 3-year pact. Those contract shapes matter for trade construction and future cap flexibility. White has surged from prospect to reliable scorer, and Buzelis gives the offense a tall release valve on the wing.

What that means right now: with Giddey orchestrating and White spacing/attacking, Chicago can play five-out looks featuring Buzelis and Williams on the wings. The swing items are rim protection and defensive rebounding at a playoff standard, plus sustained shooting volume. Huerter’s expiring and Collins’ mid-tier money create trade flexibility; Essengue’s growth arc can raise the team’s athletic ceiling.

Draft capital & trade pathways

Chicago’s pick chest is healthier than it appears on the surface. The LaVine deal returned the 2025 first that became Essengue; the team also holds its own firsts going forward and still has access to Portland-related draft considerations (with protections). Under the Stepien Rule, a club must control at least one first in every other future draft; in practice, the Bulls can still put together packages with two movable firsts while preserving year-to-year compliance.

Actionable paths for the next 12–18 months

Rim-protection upgrade via consolidation. Package Huerter’s expiring ($17.99M) with a mid-sized deal (Collins) plus a lightly protected future first to chase a switch-capable rim protector who runs, screens, and finishes. Salary matching is clean and preserves White/Buzelis/Williams minutes, while raising the defensive floor right away.

Package Huerter’s expiring ($17.99M) with a mid-sized deal (Collins) plus a future first to chase a switch-capable rim protector who runs, screens, and finishes. Salary matching is clean and preserves White/Buzelis/Williams minutes, while raising the defensive floor right away. Big wing acquisition around Vučević’s number. Use Vučević’s contract as matching salary with a pick sweetener or swap to acquire a 6-7/6-8 two-way wing who guards 2–4 and shoots volume threes. The idea is to rebalance usage toward wings and reduce reliance on drop coverage late in games.

Use Vučević’s contract as matching salary with a pick sweetener or swap to acquire a 6-7/6-8 two-way wing who guards 2–4 and shoots volume threes. The idea is to rebalance usage toward wings and reduce reliance on drop coverage late in games. Draft-first route with surgical trades up/down. If the market doesn’t yield the right frontcourt target, keep Huerter through the deadline, re-shop in June, and use multiple picks to move on the board for a rim-runner or a movement shooter with size. RealGM’s ledger shows Chicago still controls its own firsts across the late-20s, which supports a trade-up play on draft night.

If the market doesn’t yield the right frontcourt target, keep Huerter through the deadline, re-shop in June, and use multiple picks to move on the board for a rim-runner or a movement shooter with size. RealGM’s ledger shows Chicago still controls its own firsts across the late-20s, which supports a trade-up play on draft night. Bet on internal growth while protecting flexibility. Re-sign White next summer at market, let Essengue grow behind Williams/Buzelis, and use Tre Jones as a stabilizer for second units. This keeps the window open for a larger star trade if one becomes available without stripping the pipeline.

Why this sequencing works: recent moves already trimmed redundancy. LaVine’s exit reset usage balance; Giddey’s improved 3-point clip (37.8%) widened lineup options; Huerter recovered his shooting in Chicago’s system. With two or so true firsts to play with, Chicago can target one needle-mover archetype (rim protector or big wing) rather than chasing a third high-usage guard.

What a contender version of the Chicago Bulls looks like

Picture a rotation where Giddey quarterbacks a top-7 assist rate, White punishes weak-side tags, and the frontcourt features a vertical threat who blocks shots and sprints the floor. Buzelis slots as a 6-10 shooter who can attack closeouts; Williams guards star forwards without fouling; Jones caps lineups with low-mistake minutes. If Essengue hits as a high-motor defender and the front office lands that rim protector or big wing, Chicago projects as a home-court-advantage team within two seasons—without emptying the asset cupboard.

Key benchmarks to watch (and bet against): sustained team 3PA rate in the top half, defensive rebounding percentage above 74%, and half-court offensive rating near league average or better when Giddey sits. Hit those marks while adding one frontcourt piece, and the climb from play-in noise to real playoff teeth stops feeling hypothetical.

