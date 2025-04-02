The Chicago Bulls have not given a clear picture of whether or not they’re a good team or a bad one.

The Bulls have not been consistent in their play, with February being their worst month when they were one of the worst teams, going 3-8, to March when the Bulls had a 9-6 record and were on fire.

Coming off a hot month, the Bulls were looking to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament for the third consecutive season, and it appears like they’ll be heading back after their latest victory against the Toronto Raptors.

The Chicago Bulls clinch a play-in spot

For the third consecutive season, the Bulls have captured a spot in the play-in tournament with a commanding victory over the Raptors, winning 137-118.

“See you in the play-in.”

The Bulls were propelled to victory again off the backs of strong play from their backcourt, with Coby White continuing his hot streak by scoring 28.0 points and Josh Giddey putting up 17.0 points and adding 12.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds.

Chances to make the playoffs

The Bulls have a decent chance to make the playoffs now that they’re in the play-in tournament.

The Bulls captured the final spot for the play-in tournament, beating out teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN estimates that the Bulls will have a 32% chance of making it into the playoffs, which is second to the Miami Heat, who have the lowest odds of getting in at 26%.

If the Bulls are to make it into the playoffs, they will need a win against the nine-seed, which appears to be the Miami Heat. The Bulls may have a tough time playing the Heat, as they won the season series against them.

If the Bulls pull off a win, they will have to play the winner of the seventh and eighth seeds to get a chance to play the number one seed, which will likely be the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Work cut out for them

The Bulls will have their work cut out for them once the tournament starts, but thankfully, they’re playing good basketball at the right time.

The Bulls will need Giddey and White to continue their hot streaks if they want to have a chance at making a deep run.

The Bulls have six games left before the tournament starts, so hopefully, they can keep things rolling and maintain this high level of play.

Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan warns team that he’s running out of ideas before postseason Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE