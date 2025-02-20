Chicago Bulls Coach Calls Out Embarrassing Performance Following Stunning Pistons Loss

Billy Donovan was not happy with the Chicago Bulls before the All-Star break

The Chicago Bulls are in danger of failing to make it to even the play-in postseason spot; such has been their massive slump in form. This was never more evident than in their recent blowout defeat to the Detroit Pistons. On that occasion, head coach Billy Donovan watched on as his team lost by forty points despite having home-court advantage in the 92-132 mauling.

The Bulls have lost four of their last five games, and Donovan has outlined two reasons for their dropoff and will no doubt be looking to his team to reverse the slide. The United Center side has achieved back-to-back losing seasons, and they currently sit on an unhealthy 22-33 record and have a mountain to climb.

Donovan, who has been in charge of the Chicago Bulls since 2020, spoke about the reasoning for the poor recent results, stating.

“It’s kinda what happens at the trade deadline,”

“I feel like we all have to incorporate and maybe learn to play with each other a little bit…the reality is it is only two guys.” before adding.

“I don’t know what we were from three the last two games, but if the ball was going in the basket, we probably wouldn’t look disjointed,”

On the disastrous loss to the Pistons, one that was followed by another a few days later, Donovan noted,

“We didn’t shoot the ball well at all; that happens,”

“Even if had we shot the ball better, I’m not so sure it still would’ve been a game we would’ve had a chance to win,”

“Because I thought they just physically overwhelmed us. It’s embarrassing when you’re sitting there, and that’s happening. No question about it. On the home court, who wants to go through that? The physical part is something we’ve always had a challenge with. We’re going to have to find a way to fight through some of it. We do get overwhelmed physically with size and strength; we just do. In a game like that, what I’d like to see a little more: Is someone going to take charge? These are things we get confronted with we have to respond to.”

Chicago can’t afford to dwell too much on what’s gone before, and with two-thirds of the season already completed, any response from Donovan’s talented roster needs to be immediate; otherwise, this season may well as well be written off.

In his four completed seasons to date, Donovan has taken the Chicago Bulls to the postseason on just one occasion, and even the,n they were halted immediately by the Milwaukee Bucks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

One gets a sense that Billy Donovan may well be on borrowed time as head coach, and this may well be the last chance saloon for the 59-year-old.

