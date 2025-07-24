The Chicago Bulls may have an easier time getting into the playoffs and not have to rely on winning in the play-in tournament, as two of the East’s biggest names, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton, are set to miss all of next season with Achilles injuries. The Bulls have been quiet this offseason, making very few moves, with Tre Jones’s signing and the trading away of Lonzo Ball being their big moves.

The Bulls’ main priority for the rest of the offseason is finding a way to bring back Josh Giddey on a deal that benefits them and him. Re-signing Giddey is vital to the Bulls’ rebuild, as he, Matas Buzelis, and now Noa Essengue will be the core pieces they build the team around.

Chicago Bulls coach believes their young core can get the job done for them

The Bulls will have one of the more exciting young cores next season, with Buzelis looking to build off his impressive rookie season, and the team’s youngest player, Noa Essengue, looking to prove he can play in the NBA. One coach for the Bulls believes in their young nucleus, telling Keith Smith of Spotrac there’s a lot of untapped potential for this upcoming season compared to last year.

“Last year, we played pretty fast. I think we can play even faster next season. Our roster is built for it. And you saw with Indiana and OKC in the Finals, that playing with pace is so important. We’re going to get after it on defense, force turnovers and then get out and run. That suits Matas (Buzelis) and Noa (Essengue) as our young forwards and all of our guards really well. We also think that Isaac (Okoro) will benefit in a more up-tempo style too. There’s untapped potential there,” a Bulls coach said.”

Hopefully, there’s improvement for the Bulls this season

The Bulls need to be better than last season, when they finished tenth in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament. One of the main problems for the Bulls last season was taking care of the basketball, ranking 20th in the NBA in turnovers with 1,203.

Taking better care of the basketball, improving their overall defense, and finding a rim protector will be key, as they ranked 28th in scoring defense. If the Bulls can do that, they should hopefully improve their record and position in the standings.

