The Chicago Bulls have their sights set on the Play-In Tournament as they have a 4.5 game lead on the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference before playing Monday night. They had a tight 117-114 loss in Houston on Saturday, which snapped their four game winning streak.

A major question with the Bulls this season revolved around what they would do at the trade deadline. The front office chose to move on from Zach LaVine in a three team trade where he was sent to Sacramento, but they couldn’t find a deal for big man Nikola Vucevic.

The offseason saw the franchise trade Demar Derozan and Alex Caruso in hopes that a direction would be chosen for the first time in a handful of years. Instead, the organization find themselves in the exact same position that they are used to being in by now.

While the dream of winning the lottery for the rights to select Cooper Flagg first overall seem nearly impossible at this point, one guard on the Bulls is scoring at a clip that he never has before in his NBA career.

Chicago Bulls’ Coby White in best scoring stretch of his career

Coby White has been the definition of consistent for Chicago as of late. He has scored 20 or more points in his last eight games, which is the best mark in his career.

Coby White extends his career-best streak of 20-point games to 8 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 16, 2025

White’s best game in this stretch was a 44-point performance in a 125-123 victory at home against the Magic on March 6. That is his lone 40-point performance in this streak, with his next highest being the 31 points that he dropped in the 110-106 home win against the Nets on March 13.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel is averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season on 43.5% shooting from the field. He is currently shooting exactly 36.0% from three-point range, which is on-par with his career mark from downtown.

Through the mediocrity that the Bulls have gone through over the last handful of seasons, White has been a consistent piece to the puzzle that the coaching staff can rely on. He was a first round draft choice back in 2019 and really turned a corner last season when he finished the year averaging 19.1 points per game.

Coby White is proving his case to be a Chicago Bull to build around

Most of the talk for the Bulls this offseason is centered around getting an extension lined up for Josh Giddey. While this should still remain a top priority for the front office, White should not be overlooked either. He signed a team-friendly extension a couple of seasons ago and he is set to hit the open market after next year.

White is currently in year two of a three-year contract that pays him around $12 million per season. This contract is an absolute steal in today’s NBA for the Bulls and if they have any intention of keeping White around beyond next year, they might want to jump on his extension sooner rather than later.

He is still just 25-years-old and certainly has plenty of good basketball ahead of him as long as he can stay on the floor. The idea of having a younger core built around White, Giddey and rookie Matas Buzelis would be a solid start for a Chicago team that desperately needs to rip down the roster as soon as possible.

