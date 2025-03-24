Chicago Bulls’ Coby White makes Michael Jordan history

The Chicago Bulls have been on an impressive hot streak as of late. winning 7 out of their last 10 and 3 out of the last four games. This impressive run has continued with a dominating 146-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The core trio of Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Matas Buzelis have been lighting it up during this stretch, and are keeping the team very much alive in the playoff race. The Bulls and the NBA have now announced that Coby White has won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for a second straight week

COBY WHITE: PLAYER OF THE WEEK AGAIN. 30.3 points

4.0 assists

3-1 record Coby is the second Bulls player ever to earn East POTW in back-to-back weeks (MJ). Coby is the first player to earn East POTW in back-to-back weeks since Joel Embiid (‘23). pic.twitter.com/AeC3n6bcbH — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 24, 2025

Coby White has won Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second straight week

The Bulls point guard, has averaged 30.3 points during this four-game stretch including back to back 30 point games in the victories against the Kings and Lakers. He has averaged 4.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds during this stretch as well.

White ranked fourth in the NBA in scoring throughout the week and also extended his 20-point scoring streak to 12 straight games.

The University of North Carolina alum will now be joining a very well-known Tar Heel in this impressive accolade.

The Bulls point guard joins Michael Jordan in this accolade

Announced in a press release on Monday, White now joins the legendary Michael Jordan as the only two Bulls players in franchise history to win Eastern Conference Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. White is also the first Eastern Conference player to win this award since Joel Embid in 2023.

Per Bulls PR, Coby White joins Michael Jordan as only Bulls in franchise history to win back-to-back Player of Week honors. pic.twitter.com/dPhB3DYv1b — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 24, 2025

The point guard is without a doubt in the best stretch of his six-year NBA career as he set a career-high for points scored in a half during the victory against the Kings and also now ranks third in franchise history for three-pointers made. White has averaged 20 points a game this season and is shooting .441 from the field as well.

If White can keep this incredible stretch going, along with more great performances from Giddey and Buzelis, the Bulls could end up doing some damage in the play-in tournament, and could potentially get into the NBA playoffs.

The team looks to win their third straight game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Matas Buzelis earns more praise from career night vs. Los Angeles Lakers Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE