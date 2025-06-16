The Chicago Bulls will be one of the more interesting teams to watch this offseason, as they will be fully rebuilding their roster for next season. The NBA Draft is next Wednesday, June 25, and the Bulls hold the 12th pick, which they need to land after losing the first overall pick to the Dallas Mavericks.

Most mock drafts have the Bulls taking Duke’s center Khaman Maluach. Maluach would add a nice shot-blocking big man, which the Bulls need. Nikola Vucevic is an offensive-first big man and could be on the move before the start of next season, or even the draft.

Other than Vucevic, the Bulls have a few players who could be on the move, like guards Lonzo Ball, Coby White, or even Ayo Dosunmu, all of whom, if traded, could aid in the rebuild. One of those guys could be on the move soon, with the most recent NBA trade hinting at what the Bulls could get on the trade market.

The Chicago Bulls could look to trade from their guard depth

The Bulls have an abundance of guards on their roster and could leverage one of them in a trade to get draft picks that they need, and fill a positional need, like adding a nice power forward or a center. The player who is most likely on the trade market, and who could give the Bulls the best haul back, is White.

White, who entered his sixth season in the NBA, scored the most points in a season for his career last season, scoring 20.4 points in 33.1 minutes. White earned the Player of the Month award last season for his spectacular performance in March, scoring 27.7 points, dishing out 3.7 assists, and taking down 4.7 rebounds in 35.5 minutes (15 games).

Someone who thinks the Bulls could benefit from trading a player like White is David Haugh of the Mully and Haugh Show, saying the Bulls possibly could receive a haul back for White like the Memphis Grizzlies got when they traded guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Haugh, when reading the stats between the two, both had similar statistics, with Bane being a slightly better defender.

.@DavidHaugh believes the Bulls should be actively gauging Coby White's value on the trade market right now after the Grizzlies got a haul for Desmond Bane in a big trade Sunday with the Magic. Mully believes the Bulls value White more than other teams around the league do. pic.twitter.com/GUtqVvq6uR — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 16, 2025

The Bulls should get value for White now before it’s too late

With the NBA Draft a little over a week away and free agency starting on July 6, the Bulls need a strong plan for putting together a strong roster to be competitive next season. White is supposed to become an unrestricted free agent after next season, and the Bulls are not likely to re-sign him, given that he’s increased his price tag.

The Bulls are already in a conundrum, with Giddey being a restricted free agent, and him seeking a deal worth $30 million, the Bulls will need to prioritize who gets paid and who doesn’t, so that could mean this may be White’s last season with the Bulls.

