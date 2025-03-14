Chicago Bulls receive some terrible news in regards to their championship banners

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of what continues to be a trying season and thankfully it’s almost over.

The Bulls are competing for a spot in the play-in tournament, which they could make as they sit tenth in the Eastern Conference standings and have a record of 28-38.

The offseason will be a busy time for the Bulls to rebuild the team and set their focus on the draft and free agency.

If the season couldn’t get any worse, the Bulls received terrible news regarding their championship banners, which were damaged from a concert.

Chicago Bulls Championship banners damaged

According to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, the banners were damaged by pyrotechnics from the band Disturbed in a concert they hosted. The banners affected were the Bulls 1996-1998 championship banners, which is the best era in Bulls franchise history.

Per Poe:

“United Center is currently working with the Bulls to explore options to repair these banners,” United Center communications said in a statement. “While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season.”

They’ll be back

Thankfully, the banners will be back, but the question is, how does this even happen?

This accident could signal a bad omen, but hopefully, this is just one of those flukes.

The Bulls return to action tomorrow night when they take on the Houston Rockets.

