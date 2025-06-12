Back in 1979, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers took part in a coin toss to determine which one of them would get the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. Of course, the Lakers won the toss and the fortunate opportunity to select now Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson, the player everyone knew who get picked first overall that year.

With the second overall pick, the Bulls selected UCLA’s Dave Greenwood, one of John Wooden’s last recruits to his legendary program. Prior to Michael Jordan‘s arrival in Chicago, Greenwood was one of the most notable players on the Bulls roster, earning All-Rookie honors during the 1979-1980 season.

Former Chicago Bulls star Dave Greenwood has passed away

According to a report by ESPN, Greenwood has passed away at the age of 68. “Greenwood died Sunday in Riverside, California, after battling cancer, the school said Wednesday, citing family members,” the report read.

As a rookie in 1979, Greenwood averaged 16.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while playing in and starting all 82 games. He would spent the first six seasons of his 12-year career in Chicago, putting up averages of 12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists (as well as 1.1 blocks).

Following the 1984-85 season, Greenwood was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for George Gervin. He spent the next three-and-a-half seasons of his career in San Antonio before being shipped off to the Denver Nuggets during the 1988-89 season.

Greenwood signed as a free agent with the Detroit Pistons in 1989-90, where he played a role as a reserve on their team that won an NBA Championship. He appeared in 37 games for Detroit that year, averaging 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds as a reserve.

He finished his career with the Spurs during the 1990-91 season.

