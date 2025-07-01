Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose discusses current roster’s failings

Derrick Rose is one of the most beloved players in Chicago Bulls history. Had it not been for some unfortunate injuries, he could’ve been a Hall of Fame player and been one of the most successful players in the franchise’s illustrious history.

As it stands, he’s now an observer. He can only sit back and watch what the current Bulls are doing in an attempt to once again reach the heights that the Rose era included. They haven’t been to the playoffs much lately, and Rose admitted that he didn’t know quite what was wrong in Chicago.

Derrick Rose spoke with Poker Scout on behalf of Panini, giving an exclusive interview about all things Chicago Bulls. Naturally, the current direction and state of the team came up. He admitted that he can’t quite place his finger on what’s wrong.

“With the Bulls, I haven’t really watched their game, so I’ll be lying if I can handpick certain things that they’re missing. I feel like Coach Donovan is a great coach, but I don’t know what they need. That’s what the front office needs to fix,” he said.

The front office has a tall task, but at least they have the head coach spot locked down. That can be taken for granted in today’s NBA. For example, look no further than former Bulls coach, one who coached Rose, Tom Thibodeau.

He was fired by the New York Knicks after making it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Interestingly enough, the Knicks tried to poach Donovan from the Bulls. Chicago denied the request to interview Donovan, and then they began working on an extension for the coach.

Despite the shocking firing, Rose also noted that Thibodeau wasn’t necessarily in a bad place. The Bulls might be as they linger in NBA purgatory, but the front office, led by Arturas Karnisovas, does seem to have a plan now with the recent selections of Matas Buzelis, the steal of the 2024 draft, and Noa Essengue.

