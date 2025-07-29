NBA analyst hopes Chicago Bulls don’t ‘cave’ to Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls seem to be having a bit of a staring contest right now, and one NBA insider is hopeful that the Bulls will not blink first. Giddey seems to want closer to $30 million, but reports suggest the Bulls are aiming closer to $20 million. It’s unclear when this saga will end.

Chicago Bulls shouldn’t back down against Josh Giddey, insider says

The simple fact that Josh Giddey remains unsigned by the Chicago Bulls right now is a good sign that Chicago learned from the Patrick Williams fiasco and is not going to try and outbid themselves for their own restricted free agent.

This is rarely ever kind to players, but it was kind to Williams. The opposite has been true for Giddey, who has seen no interest due to virtually no cap space for any other team to take him on. Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale hopes that the Bulls take note of that.

“That is theoretically good news for the Chicago Bulls. Nobody is bursting onto the scene with a $30-million-per-year offer. They have all the leverage. Using it, within reason, is the smart business decision,” he argued. Gdidey is a good player, but no one seems to think he’s worth that much money.

“Paying the 22-year-old an exorbitant price tag just because he’s a young and useful player you acquired for Alex Caruso is decidedly not the move,” Favale added. “Backing up the Brink’s truck now is akin to the Bulls negotiating against themselves. It’s also exactly what they did last summer when giving Patrick Williams a five-year deal, replete with a player option.”

Making the mistake with Williams could really haunt the Bulls for several years, so Favale is hoping for their sake that they don’t do the same with Giddey. Fortunately, there’s still time, and there is no indication that they’re going to “cave” to Giddey’s asking price.

The other side of this is that he somehow goes elsewhere, but the Bulls have all the leverage and control, so if they want him back, they’re almost undoubtedly going to get him. It’s just a matter of how much it’ll cost.

