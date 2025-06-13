NBA insider: Chicago Bulls 2025 draft marks the end of Nikola Vucevic

With the 12th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, one NBA insider predicts the Chicago Bulls will select Nikola Vucevic’s replacement. This has been a common theme among most mock drafts, as the majority feature a big man, and most of those are center prospects. Less than two weeks out from draft night, that’s exactly what one NBA insider thinks will go down.

NBA insider thinks Chicago Bulls land center of the future in the draft

It’s not exactly a bold prediction, but Bleacher Report analyst Greg Swartz thinks the 2025 NBA Draft will spell doom for Nikola Vucevic. No matter what Chicago does with him in the meantime, this draft should be all about moving on from the longtime center.

“Current starter Nikola Vucevic will turn 35 at the beginning of the season and is entering the final year of his contract at a reasonable $21.4 million. He’d be a good fit on a center-needy contender in need of floor-spacing, rebounding and passing,” Swartz wrote. A trade is not necessarily imminent, but it certainly makes a lot of sense.

But regardless, the future does not include the veteran center, so Chicago must make a choice with that in mind. “If the Bulls trade Vucevic (or even hold on to him one more year), they will need a young center to replace him. Picking at No. 12 overall, Chicago could hope Duke’s Khaman Maluach will fall to them or may eye Maryland’s Derik Queen,” he concluded. Chicago is perhaps still not quite good enough to prioritize position over talent, but picking Maluach 12th would almost certainly be taking the best player available, and Queen would be safe in that range as well. Others might not be, so there’s certainly a chance the Bulls don’t pick Nikola Vucevic’s replacement. However, this is a very safe prediction. The Bulls need a center because they aren’t going to extend Vucevic. They might not even make it to the trade deadline with him on the roster, which would probably be wise for a team stuck in the play-in region of the Eastern Conference.

Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan saga with New York Knicks might not be over: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE