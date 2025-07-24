Chicago Bulls executive speaks about 22-year-old PGs’ importance to the organization

Josh Giddey is one of the Chicago Bulls’ core players to build around, and he proved that in his first season after getting traded over from the NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey saw a career high in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2), and three-point percentage (37.8%) last season, while also recording seven triple-doubles, which is second to Michael Jordan, who had 15 in the 1988-89 season.

Giddey is a restricted free agent and demands a contract that would pay him $30 million a year, which the Bulls aren’t comfortable paying. The Bulls can match any team willing to sign Giddey, but no team has shown the willingness to pay Giddey’s or any other restricted free agent’s price, as most of them are still on the market.

The Bulls love Giddey and would like him back if they can settle on the right price. There’s no timeline for when both sides will reach an agreement, but one Bulls executive spoke to Spotrac’s Keith Smith on how the Bulls feel about Giddey and why they want him back.

Chicago Bulls executive speaks on the continuing saga of Josh Giddey

Whether or not the Bulls re-sign Giddey remains to be seen, but one Bulls executive, who spoke to Keith Smith of Spotrac, said they (the Bulls) “want to get a deal done” and he’s “an important player” for them.

Bulls executive via Spotrac:

“We want to get a deal done with Josh. He’s as important of a player as we have. We see him as a foundational player for us. I hope we can find a deal that makes sense for us and him and that we’ll be together for a long time,” a Bulls front office executive said.”

Bulls insider for CHSN, K.C. Johnson, also spoke on the Giddey situation, saying his one concern would be his mindset coming into camp and next season, as this whole process has weighed on him. Johnson also states that the Bulls hold all the power in the Giddey contract dispute, and he says he’ll most certainly he back next season on a deal or a qualifying offer.

“What I would be concerned about is again, the Bulls hold all the power, Giddey is almost certainly going to be back, whether on a qualifying offer or a long-term deal. What I would be concerned about is what kind of mindset Giddey will come into camp with, with the negotiations dragging on, and then him maybe not getting what he wanted, you want him coming into camp with a good feeling.”

“You want him coming into camp with a good feeling.” The talks surrounding Josh Giddey and the Bulls continue as @KCJHoop and @camronsmith discuss in the latest episode of By The Horns. pic.twitter.com/cpU75KBkTt — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) July 23, 2025

Giddey should get paid

Whether he gets the $30 million he’s asking for or the qualifying offer that Johnson mentioned, Giddey will be paid and be back with the Bulls to see if they can make a run in the East next season. Giddey is one piece of the puzzle and is a crucial part of their rebuild.

Hopefully, the restricted free agent market starts to get going so Giddey, Buzelis, and Essengue can all start working in the gym on the chemistry. Those three jelling together as one oiled machine will hopefully help the Bulls get out of play-in tournament purgatory, and make them more competitive for next season and beyond.

