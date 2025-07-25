The Chicago Bulls’ front office hasn’t exactly been lighting it up this offseason, and things might soon get even worse. As the team continues to fumble through a tough rebuild, reports now suggest the two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic might not be traded after all—but bought out. And if that happens, it would be the latest chapter in a summer full of front office misfires.

Nikola Vucevic may hit free agency after struggling to find trade suitors

Vucevic may be parting ways with the Chicago Bulls through a buyout. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on a recent stream at Bleacher Report, the Bulls have struggled to generate trade interest for the 34-year-old big man.

There is no trade market for Nikola Vucevic and he is more likely to be bought out during the season than traded, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/fCg06qTNtY — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) July 24, 2025

“There hasn’t been much of a market for Nikola Vucevic all along, dating back to last trade deadline. I think at this juncture, we’re probably more likely to see a Nikola Vucevic buyout midseason than we are to see a trade.”

A buyout would mark the end of a nearly four-year career for Vucevic in Chicago, where he averaged 18.2 points and 10.7 rebounds across 330 games. Despite putting up reliable numbers, his fit with the Bulls’ evolving core has come into question, especially as the team concentrates on youth and flexibility heading into the 2025–26 campaign.

What a buyout would mean for Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls

If the Bulls and Vucevic agree to a buyout, he would likely forfeit a portion of his remaining salary (reportedly around $20 million for the year) in exchange for his release. Bulls would then waive him, triggering a 48-hour waiver window where other teams could claim his contract. Given the lack of trade interest and the size of his deal, it’s likely he would clear waivers.

At that point, Vucevic would become an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team on a likely veteran minimum contract. For the Bulls, a buyout opens a roster spot and reduces their financial burden, aligning with a potential midseason pivot toward younger talent.

For Vucevic, it could be a chance to chase a title elsewhere. At 34, he could follow a similar path as past veterans like P.J. Brown, who used a midseason buyout to join the Boston Celtics and helped the team win the 2008 NBA Championship. While Vucevic may no longer be a franchise centerpiece, his offensive skill set and rebounding could still help a playoff-caliber team needing frontcourt depth.

