The Chicago Bulls had a stellar win over the Los Angeles Lakers last night edging things out by a score of 119-117 in a packed United Center.

The game was won on a buzzer-beater by the Bulls point guard Josh Giddey, who has been playing out of his mind in March.

Another player who has been playing out of his mind this month is Coby White, who has won back-to-back Player of the Week awards in the Eastern Conference.

These two along with rookie Matas Buzelis have all contributed to the Bull’s success as of late and why they’re defying expectations.

The Chicago Bulls have found their footing

The Bulls have found their footing and are playing good basketball at the right time. As the season winds down, the Bulls are heading into the end of the season ninth in the Eastern Conference standings and are seven games under .500 at 33-40.

The Bulls are one of the teams vying for a spot in the play-in tournament and what seemed to be a disaster of a season has flipped on its face, and the Bulls look like a playoff team.

Since the trade deadline, the Bulls are 12-10 and have played better basketball without Zach LaVine than they did with him.

To succeed in the tournament and possibly the playoffs, the Bulls rely on their three young stars Giddey, White, and Buzelis.

The Bull’s three young stars

Giddey, White, and Buzelis are all doing their part to help the Bulls finish strong this season.

Giddey has been playing the best out of the three, leading the team in steals at 1.2 a game and being the team’s point guard and has a career-high in assists with 7.0 on the season.

Giddey’s hot streak this month produced a stat line never seen in the NBA before, having 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, and 8.0 blocks in the previous game against the Lakers.

TAKE A BOW, JOSH GIDDEY 15 points

10 rebounds

17 assists

8 steals The first player in NBA HISTORY with this stat line. pic.twitter.com/aNwzl7290f — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 23, 2025

In the game against the Lakers, Giddey had his fifth triple-double on the season, scoring 24.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, and dishing out 11.0 assists in 40.0 minutes. Giddey also added 2.0 steals to his ledger.

Giddey’s performance coincides with Whites’ back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors and Buzelis coming into his own as an NBA player.

White also got in on the scoring actions having 26.0 points of his own and adding in 9.0 assists, while Buzelis had a stat line of 12.0, 7.0, and 1.0.

The Bulls need to bottle this success

The Bulls should bottle this success and rely on these three to perform well in the postseason.

Thankfully, sweeping the season series against the Lakers should give the Bulls confidence as they wind things down.

The Bulls have nine games left, with their next match coming against the Dallas Mavericks at home.

