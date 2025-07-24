Chicago Bulls front office lands in terrible spot in analyst rankings

The Chicago Bulls’ front office does not have a good reputation right now, thanks to poor draft picks, bad signings, and other moves. They have long been one of the worst-managed teams in the NBA. Only one team got ranked lower by one analyst, which says more about that team than Chicago.

Chicago Bulls rank 29th among NBA front offices

The Chicago Bulls have made some truly head-scratching moves over the last few years. The only team that now, according to CBS Sports insider Sam Quinn, has a worse front office is the New Orleans Pelicans after they hired Joe Dumars.

Quinn said that it’s good that Chicago is finally negotiating with their own free agents rather than “against themselves” like they did with Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams. The line seems to be drawn with Josh Giddey, who seems like he will not get a huge, unwieldy contract like the latter two did.

“That’s… progress? Sadly, little of it has been made in the many other areas in which the Bulls have always been deficient,” Quinn added. He criticized the team for sending Alex Caruso, a role player any team would’ve liked, for Giddey alone instead of getting picks, calling Giddey a “recent lottery pick whose original team no longer wanted him.”

Chicago being hesitant to pay Giddey suggests they might’ve seen the error of their ways, but then they pulled the same move with Lonzo Ball. It got them Isaac Okoro, who doesn’t mesh with Patrick Williams and can’t shoot, either, but they could’ve gotten more or at least some picks for another key role player.

“In the entire five-year reign of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, the Bulls have acquired just one future first-round pick through a trade. It was a pick from Portland that would be lottery-protected for seven years. Getting that pick cost the Bulls Lauri Markkanen,” Quinn said.

The analyst said that may be why they passed on trading pick 12 for the haul, including a 2026 unprotected first-round pick, that the Atlanta Hawks received from the Pelicans. That still doesn’t mean it was smart, as it could’ve transformed their future outlook.

“It’s the same old story in Chicago. The Bulls’ ambition doesn’t seem to extend beyond filling the arena and ducking the luxury tax. The Bulls have failed on just about every roster-building front: drafting, trading, contracts, any sort of coherent vision, all of it,” he said. That’s brutal criticism for a front office that just extended its GM.

One Chicago Bulls coach has faith that their young core can get the job done Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE