Chicago Bulls take Georgia star in latest NBA mock draft

The Chicago Bulls can go with a lot of different prospects in the upcoming NBA draft. They are picking 12th, which isn’t ideal for a team in need of talent. However, it is a good place to be picking to give flexibility to the front office.

They’ll probably miss out on a handful of potential picks just because of how the board falls on June 25, but there’s also a good chance they’ll have plenty of players to pick from. This time, Bleacher Report is predicting them to take a different player than most mocks.

B/R mock draft sends Asa Newell to the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls need a center, which is why the majority of mock drafts have them picking Derik Queen 12th overall. Some have Khaman Maluach going there, should he fall that far on draft night. What if neither were available?

B/R’s Jonathan Wasserman thinks, in that case, that Chicago would do well to select Asa Newell. He’s a power forward, not a center, but a big man nonetheless. The Georgia product can play center and has been compared to John Collins.

“Workouts will give Asa Newell a chance to further sell teams on his shooting, which could unlock a coveted archetype and higher level of upside,” Wasserman said. “He was the only player in the country with 50 dunks and 25 threes last season, and certain teams will surely be drawn to adding a springy finishing weapon who can stretch the floor and move defensively.” Given the way the board fell, this is not a surprising move. They only passed on some guards (Kasparas Jakucionis and Egor Demin) and Collin Murray-Boyles, and the guards don’t really fit what the Bulls need right now. Plus, while he may not be a prototypical center, Newell could be a great addition. He has the tools to be a solid defender at the next level, something Chicago needs. He also has floor-spacing ability as well as interior dominance, so if he continues to grow, he could end up being a very good contributor at the NBA level.

