Chicago Bulls’ point guard joins elite company after impressive performance

The Chicago Bulls got their second win of the month by blowing out the 76ers in their arena by a score of 142-110. So far this month the Bulls have not been playing the best basketball, having a below-.500 record by being 2-7 for the month.

The Bulls are vying for a decent spot in the draft where they can hopefully land a player like Cooper Flagg to accelerate their rebuild.

The Bulls have a few players on their roster, like rookie Matas Buzelis and point guard Josh Giddey, who are proving to be centerpieces to build around.

Chicago Bulls point guard joins elite company

In the win over the 76ers, Giddey led the Bulls in points (25), rebounds (16), and assists (6) in 31.0 minutes of action. This game marked Giddey’s third straight game of 20+ points and had a double-double, according to Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson of CHSN, Giddey joins an elite company of players that includes Michael Jordan who has also accomplished this feat.

“Great stat from Bulls PR: Josh Giddey joins Michael Jordan, Jerry Sloan, Clem Haskins and Guy Rodgers as only Bulls with at least three straight 20-point double-doubles. Haskins and Rodgers are for the old school Bulls fans.”

Giddey is showing his worth

Giddey a 22-year-old from Melbourn, Australia, is having a stellar first season with the Bulls after being traded over from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing in 54 of the Bull’s 58 games, the Bull’s 6-8 point guard is averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists (tying his career high), and has a career-high in steals at 1.1.

The former All-Rookie 2nd Team member (2022) is in the final year of his contract before he becomes a restricted free agent this offseason. So far the Bulls have not shown interest in giving Giddey a contract extension, with their history showing they allow players to set their market before giving them a deal. This appears to be the case since the Bulls gave Lonzo Ball an extension, but not Giddey.

Giddey needs an extension

Giddey has shown that he is worth an extension and is one of the players the Bulls should build around, along with Matas Buzelis.

The Bulls gave up a valuable asset in Alex Caruso to get Giddey, and you don’t do that for just one year of a player with Giddey’s talents.

