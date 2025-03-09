Chicago Bulls guard joins elite company with his latest performance

The Chicago Bulls eeked out a 114-109 victory against the Miami Heat on Saturday night that featured seven lead changes.

The Bulls still sit in the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and have 18 games left before the end of the season.

The Bulls keep winning games when they should be trying to position themselves to get a decent spot in the draft, where they can hopefully draft another big or a small forward, or possibly acquire Cooper Flagg.

The Bulls’ victory over the Heat featured another stellar performance by their guard Josh Giddey, who joined some elite company based on that outing.

Giddey’s stellar performance for the Chicago Bulls

Giddey was outstanding against the Heat, helping push the Bulls to complete the sweep in Florida after beating the Orlando Magic on Thursday 125-123. In the win over the Heat, Giddey had his third triple-double of the season, which ties him with Bulls legend Michael Jordan for the most in a season.



Josh Giddy has 3rd triple double of season — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 9, 2025

Giddey’s stat line: 37.0 minutes, 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 1.0 blk, 1.0 steal, while shooting, 60% (9-15) from the field, and 75% (3-4) from three.

This game against the Heat also marked Giddeys ninth straight game of scoring 15+ points in a game, with five of them coming as 20+.

Showing his worth

Giddey is finally coming into his own and is showing that he’ll be worth every penny of the contract extension the Bulls will give him. That is when they decide to give it to him.

From a statistical standpoint, the 22-year-old Giddey has career highs in steals (1.1) and assists (6.7) this season. He’s also been relatively healthy this season, whereas some of his teammates haven’t, by playing in 58 out of the Bull’s 64 games.

Giddey will become a restricted free agent this summer, where he’ll test the market and see what his value truly is. The Bulls will likely allow Giddey to do so and can match whatever offer he receives.

A player to build around

The Bulls must retain Giddey past this season, given they’re in a rebuilding mode.

Giddey has shown the ability to be a floor general and has the potential to average ten assists a game. Pairing him with Matas Buzelis and Zach Collins, who are showing they’re also players the Bulls should invest in, is what the Bulls should be doing.

Buzelis and Collins could help Giddey in his assist totals by skyrocketing them with their ability to work in the paint and the pick-and-roll.

With only 18 games left and Giddey looking to be on a heater, there’s a possibility that he’ll surpass MJ and become the Bulls leader in triple-doubles in a season.

