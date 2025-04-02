Chicago Bulls guard receives monumental achievement for his stellar play

The Chicago Bulls are one step closer to obtaining a spot in the playoffs by clinching a play-in spot by beating the Toronto Raptors to achieve that feat.

The Bulls had a great month of March, where they went 9-6 and carried that play over into April.

The Bulls are playing good basketball, and it comes at the right time of the year, as the season winds down.

The Bulls are being led by their backcourt, Coby White and Josh Giddey, who have been playing out of their minds.

White has been playing so well that it helped him achieve a monumental feat for the Bulls, which hasn’t been done since 2022.

Chicago Bulls guard receives tremendous honor for his play

The month of March hasn’t just been good for the Bulls but for White as well, who played so well during March that he was honored with being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

“Coby White was ELITE in March: 27.7 points 4.7 rebounds 3.7 assists 50% FG 38% from three Coby is the first Bull to be @Kia Eastern Conference POTM since DeMar in 2022.”

Coby White was ELITE in March: 27.7 points

4.7 rebounds

3.7 assists

50% FG

38% from three Coby is the first Bull to be @Kia Eastern Conference POTM since DeMar in 2022. pic.twitter.com/6SmsgCK825 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 1, 2025

White’s hot month of March coincides with how well he’s been since the All-Star break, where he’s averaged 25.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 21 games.

That performance continued against the Raptors, where he scored 28.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals in 34.0 minutes.

White winning the Player of the Month comes off him winning back-to-back Player of the Week awards.

The Bulls need White for the postseason

If the Bulls are to be successful during the play-in tournament and make it into the playoffs, they’ll need White to stay hot.

White along with Giddey and Buzelis, who are all playing well, gives the Bulls a chance, which is all they need.

With a handful of games left before the postseason starts, the Bulls are in a good position heading into the tournament.

