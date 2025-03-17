The Chicago Bulls will play one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Utah Jazz, who sit dead last in the Western Conference standings.

The Jazz have a strong chance of getting the first overall pick in the draft, which could land them a player like Cooper Flagg.

The Bulls are also vying for a chance to draft Flagg, but they’re not nearly as bad as the Jazz are.

The Bulls sit tenth in the Eastern Conference standings and are coming off a tough loss to the Houston Rockets, where they lost by a score of 117-114.

Before that loss, the Bulls were riding a four-game winning streak.

During that winning streak, one of their guards was on such a heater, which brought him some recognition.

Chicago Bulls guard wins Player of the Week

Even though the season has been tough, there have been a few bright spots for the Bulls. During the Bulls’ winning streak, Coby White was on fire scoring 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and shot 46% from the field.

This impressive scoring performance by White was good enough for him to win Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Coby White is your Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 27.7 points per game

7.0 rebounds

4.0 assists

46% FG pic.twitter.com/CEQw68qAIx — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 17, 2025

White’s best performance during this three-game span came against the Brooklyn Nets, scoring 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

A solid season for White

White has put up some solid numbers for the Bulls this season, posting 19.4 points a game, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

March has proven to be Whites’s best month this season. In seven games this month, White has averaged season highs in points: 28.4 and rebounds: 5.7 rebounds, with also having 3.4 assists.

The Future of White

White’s future is unknown outside of him being under contract for next season at $12.8 million.

White did draw some interest at the trade deadline this season with the Orlando Magic showing the most interest.

Since the Bulls are in rebuilding mode, White could be on the move this offseason.

Chicago Bulls make stubborn decision on Lonzo Ball’s season amid injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE