Chicago Bulls head coach receives the highest honor basketball can bestow

The Chicago Bulls hired head coach Billy Donovan to usher in a new era of Bulls basketball, helping to lead this team to the Finals and win a championship.

So far in his tenure as head coach, Donovan hasn’t proven to have success with the Bulls as he had with the Oklahoma City Thunder and when he coached the Florida Gators, where he had a ton of success.

Even though Donovan hasn’t found much success here in Chicago, he did receive a massive honor for his past achievements at the University of Florida.

Chicago Bulls head coach elected to the Hall of Fame

It was announced through Bulls on CHSN that Donovan would be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2025.

Donovan will be joined in the Hall of Fame by Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Mickey Arison, Sue Bird, Tal Brody, and Sylvia Fowles.

Donovans career

Donovan started coaching as the Flordia Gators’ head coach in 1996 and spent 19 seasons with the University of Florida until he departed for the NBA in 2015.

During his tenure as head coach for the Gators, Donovan led them to two national championships, where they won back-to-back years in 2006 and 2007.

He also has four Final Four appearances, six Southeastern Conference championships, and four SEC Tournament Titles. He also has 467 career wins under his belt.

Donovan left the University of Florida in 2015 when he took over head coaching responsibilities for the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his five seasons with the Thunder, Donovan accumulated a record of 243-157.

Donovan left Oklahoma City after the 2019-2020 season to become the Bull’s head coach in September 2020. In his five seasons in Chicago, Donovan hasn’t found the same success that he did with the Thunder, accumulating a record of 191-204.

Congratulations to Coach Donovan for getting one of the highest honors in basketball!!

