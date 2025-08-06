The Chicago Bulls officially brought back the iconic pinstripe jerseys for their 2025-26 statement series. It will be one of their prominent alternates. These jerseys have long been associated with some of the best Bulls teams in the past, and now, they’re being brought back to the future.

Chicago Bulls insiders talk pinstripe jersey return

The Chicago Bulls may have had a pretty quiet offseason, but adding the iconic pinstripe jersey back into the rotation for 2025-26 was a loud move. It is one that got several team insiders excited about the upcoming season.

CHSN’s Cam Smith shared his thoughts on the statement jerseys:

“You can’t go wrong with a classic. The thing about the Bulls pinstripe jersey… is that it looks great on the court and it looks great off the court. You have dual wears for that jersey. I think that’s one of the marks of a great design and a great jersey.”

Gabe Ramirez added that he’s certain this jersey will be very popular at Lollapalooza this year.:

“Listen, I’ve seen other black jerseys with the lighter pinstripes, those are kind of cool. I’ve gotten into a couple of arguments with friends [because] the pinstripes are there, but everyone’s thinking back to the original red ones in the ’90s. These aren’t necessarily those, but these are classics!”

David Haugh of 670 The Score laughed at the fact that the Bulls somehow got Dennis Rodman to be part of the marketing by posing in one of the new jerseys. Matas Buzelis and Coby White also showed them off. They all agreed that it had to have been someone in a high place, but it also speaks to the quality of the jerseys.

The pinstripe jerseys were most famous in 1995-97, 2007-08, and 2012-13, but the newest version mixes in the classic design and some modern elements, too. A first look at the jersey in person will happen at Bulls Fest on August 23 and 24. This one will also be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, October 15, at 10 a.m. CDT online and in the Fan Shop at the arena.

Chicago Bulls fans love the jerseys as well

It’s not just the analysts that love the jerseys, either. Fans are overwhelmingly very happy that the team is making this change. It’s one of the most exciting things to happen to this fan base in a very long time. They also went on social media to say how glad they are. A few even joked that the Bulls aren’t good enough right now to wear such incredible jerseys.

One said these were the best uniforms in the entire NBA. Another was surprised to see that the Bulls did something very well. There were plenty of reactions like this fan’s, which included the flame emoji to signify how excellent the uniforms are. Another X account joked that this significantly improves the offseason grade, too. Overall, this was a huge success for the Bulls, and they haven’t even worn the jerseys yet.

