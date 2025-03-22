The Chicago Bulls are coming off a win in California’s capital, Sacramento, where they beat the Sacramento Kings 128-116. This was the Bull’s first matchup against the Kings since they traded guard Zach LaVine at the deadline.

The Bulls will look to add another win to the win column by playing the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at the Crypto.com Arena, who have a record of 43-26 and are third in the Western Conference standing.

The Lakers in their last ten games are 5-5, while the Bulls are 6-4 and will be without one of their key pieces after the latest injury report dropped.

The Chicago Bulls will be without their important point guard

The Bulls announced today on Twitter that guard Tre Jones has a sprained left foot and will be out for at least two weeks and receive further evaluation.

“Injury Update: Tre Jones has been diagnosed with a left foot sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Jones was spectacular again against the Kings, scoring 15.0 points, on 6-10 shooting, while having 4.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 33.0 minutes.

Jones had been on a heater, scoring 12+ points in his last five games. That span also featured Jones’s first double-double with the Bulls.

More injuries

Jones’s injury is yet another injury to key members of the Bulls starting lineup. Jones had been filling in for Lonzo Ball, who has been out with a wrist injury.

Ball before going out with his injury, had his minutes increased when Ayo Dosunmu had to miss the rest of this season with season-ending surgery.

The Bulls have 12 games remaining and Jones’s timetable will put him at an April 5th return date, where the Bulls will take on the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte.

Hopefully, Jones will be ready to go by then and help the Bulls finish the season off strong.

